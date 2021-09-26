Anti-Pakistan protests in front of the UNHCR office in Geneva against terrorist camps at PoK





In another embarrassment for Pakistan, political activists in Switzerland demonstrated against the nation led by Imran Khan outside the UNHRC office in Geneva. Protesters largely from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and PoK demanded that Pakistan dismantle terrorist groups in the forcibly occupied areas. The country is already recognized worldwide for having actively aided and assisted terrorist groups such as the Taliban and the Haqqani network during the fall of Afghanistan.

In the video viewed by Republic TV, activists can be seen protesting outside the UNHCR office in Switzerland with loudspeakers, posters and placards. Posters held by the activists read “Terrorist infrastructure must be dismantled”, “Stop land grabbing and occupation of hills in PoK” and “Stop harassing, torturing and killing journalists in Pakistan. “

Political activists from Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan staged a series of protests outside the United Nations Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, brandishing anti-Pakistan slogans and demanding "dismantling terrorist camps"

September 26, 2021

Brutality against citizens of the UK region intensified after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan granted the region provisional provincial status and organized an illegitimate election to the Legislative Assembly in November 2020. In March, the so-called British Assembly passed a resolution demanding interim provincial status.

A wave of protests against Pakistan began soon after the bad government in Islamabad. Locals have revealed that conditions have worsened since the legislative control of the area by Khan’s ITP. House of the Chief Minister demanding promotions on a time scale. Students and locals also staged a protest in the area, revealing that they lack even basic necessities such as clean drinking water.

As far as the PoK is concerned, the role of the Pakistani military in land grabbing has been exposed on numerous occasions. His terrorist camps at PoK are not a big secret either. Young people in the region are brainwashed by the nation to peddle terrorism on Indian soil. Last month, the Indian military organized a “23 years homecoming” program to welcome rescued people who were pushed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to be trained as terrorists. It has been revealed that men like those who were rescued were forced to go to PoK to train as terrorists at a young age by Pakistani agents.

