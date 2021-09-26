Trump says only obstacle to 2024 race would be ‘bad doctor call’





Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that only a bad call from a doctor about a health problem would prevent him from running in the next presidential election.

Trump has not said hell will play out again, but he has dropped several clues.

Asked about The Water Cooler, a show on the conservative Real Americas Voice channel, what would stop him from showing up, Trump replied: I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, is not it ? You get this call, they say … Come see us because we had a bad relationship.

He added: Things happen, by God they happen. But I feel so good.

Until the inauguration of Joe Biden, 78, Trump, now 75, was the oldest president of all time at the start of his term.

During a visit to a police station near Trump Tower on the 20th anniversary of September 11, one of the officers asked Trump if he was going to run for president.

Oh, that’s a tough question, Trump teased, before adding, Actually, it’s an easy question. I know what I’m going to do, but I wasn’t supposed to talk about it yet. … But I think you are going to be very happy.

Trump said he was withholding an ad because of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous. The longer Trump delays in declaring he is a candidate, the more he can continue to fundraise while avoiding contribution reporting requirements.

When it comes to health issues, Trump revealed on The Water Cooler that he did much the opposite of what Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told him. to do to fight COVID-19.

He’d been there for about 40 years or something, right? It was part of the furniture, Trump said. If you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of what he said.

More than 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 under the Trump administration.

