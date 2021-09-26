PMs masquerading as global savior will cost him dearly with voters suffering at home

It was the week Boris Johnson found his own favorite superhero identity. And rather than settle for the unglamorous Mr Leveling Up costume, as mandated by the British electorate, he instead chose Net Zero Hero’s flashier livery.

The Prime Minister’s easy going green rhetoric at the United Nations set his number one priority for the remainder of his term. How could it be otherwise when the problem he identified is how to save the world?

After telling us that the future of the planet was at stake, he can no longer expect voters to believe that the quest for better connectivity between cities in the north of England or the sorting out of the Illegal cross-Channel immigration, or even the fight against blockages in the supply chain are what get him out of bed in the morning.

This prioritization of the world stage above the national stage is a dangerous time for any British Prime Minister and it is not difficult to spot the dangers ahead for Mr Johnson.

As today’s Telegraph report on Parliament shows misleading about the real costs of the rush to net zero carbon emissions, this ambition, more than any other in modern times, has the ability to make havoc with the basic standard of living.

The government’s estimates of the overall cost of the policy turned out to have been based on poor and overly optimistic data, at least with respect to the cost of purchasing small electric cars, which are a third more expensive than expected. And if the ministers got it wrong, can we be sure that it will not be shown in time that they underestimated other key costs, such as those entailed by any mass change from gas boilers to pumps? heat?

In short, could the idea of ​​the UK reaching net zero status by 2050 turn out to be an expensive fantasy that has so far been exempt from rigorous cost review or scrutiny? skeptical because it has received sacred cow status by almost all of our political elite?

After all, Keir Starmers is attacking Boris Johnson on the issue of climate change in his brochure this week, a document some of us nobly read so the rest of you don’t have to, it’s not that the Prime Minister risks going too far or too quickly, but that he lacks the vision, the ambition and the political courage to take the necessary measures to save the planet.

But while the political class is in one place, a large part of the British public is in another, either worrying about their energy bills or lining up to refuel their cars.

And it’s very hard for anyone to believe that political leaders who have come to view the burning of fossil fuels as unreasonable can care about ensuring an abundant and affordable supply of natural gas or gasoline. Add to that the shortage of truck drivers and the impending tax hikes and the potential for a winter of discontent becomes evident. As Prime Minister, it will be Johnsons leading the block, rather than Starmers, if things go wrong. He will certainly have to avoid the impression of being disconnected or indifferent that one attributed to Jim Callaghan Crisis, what crisis? during the last or it could easily be his downfall.

It remains to be seen whether he is such an accomplished communicator that he can prioritize immediate access to fossil fuels while denouncing their use. But too much windy rhetoric in the run-up to its host of the COP26 conference in Glasgow is likely to anger many Conservative-inclined voters who did not believe that a sweeping green agenda with all the sacrifices it entails was in the works. horizon when they voted for him in 2019.

To put it in terms that readers of a certain age can appreciate, it is as if Nigel Molesworth, the lovable St Custards School trickster, had suddenly become a disciple of his comrade Basil Fotherington-Tomas who ‘he had considered until then as a fool. and a prone weed to jump around the school saying hello clouds, hello sky.

When a British Prime Minister comes to believe his mission is to save the world, the first response from many voters is to start removing the suspension of disbelief that keeps all the rhetorical spectacle on the road. In living memory, only Winston Churchill pleaded for a British world leadership in the face of a serious emergency that has cut the public’s mustard. And even he was dumped as soon as the threat was over.

Margaret Thatcher played a central role in the West’s victory in the Cold War, but reasonably never presented herself as a singular savior, simply as part of a dynamic duo in alliance with US President Ronald Reagan .

Gordon Brown once claimed in a PMQ session that he and his team actually saved the world after the 2008 banking crisis. He probably meant they saved the global financial system, but the ridiculous laugh that echoed around the opposition benches was something to see.

Before him, Tony Blair seemed to develop a messiah complex after rushing to stand side by side with America after 9/11. As it teamed up with the neo-conservative leadership of the United States to prepare for a disastrous new world order, the British public grew increasingly irritated that they seemed to be considering solving the problems. on the home front as below his pay level.

Polls show that in recent months concerns about climate change have spread to a large part of the British electorate. But asking people to believe Britain will reach net zero at disproportionate cost by 2050 rather than, say, 2060 or even 2080, will make a significant difference, is stretching it. These timescales are nods to the evolution of the planet and the UK is only a 1% polluter anyway.

Keeping the lights on, gas stations running and rising living standards may not make politicians’ hearts beat faster, but are the basic tests by which the prime minister’s competence will be judged.