Anastasiades meets Elpidophoros after Tweet, KNEWS





Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades reversed an earlier ruling and eventually met Archbishop Elpidophoros in New York City, after the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in America released a statement on Twitter calling for unity. Anastasiades, whose office initially referred to a busy schedule when it canceled a meeting with Elpidophoros earlier in the week, ended up meeting with the Archbishop on Saturday for about 20 minutes. Elpidophoros had been heavily criticized by Greek and Greek Cypriot groups in the United States for attending a Turkish House inauguration event in New York last Monday. Following backlash and anger that reached Athens and Nicosia, Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis quickly canceled their meetings with His Eminence of the Archdiocese. But after the Archbishop wrote on Twitter that he was sincerely sorry for the pain I had unwittingly caused to my Cypriot and Greek-American brethren, while calling for unity, Mitsotakis met Elpidophoros on Friday night for about 45 minutes. Nicosia and Athens have said they consider the case closed while Anastasiades told reporters after his meeting that what matters most is unity in the Greek world. Therefore, after the explanation, the apologies of His Eminence if you will, I consider the matter closed, Anastasiades said. But the case was far from over for former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, who said he was troubled that Athens essentially forced Elpidophoros to apologize. “It is the leadership of this government which should apologize instead of pushing the archbishop into a position where it is he who apologizes for an offense he has never committed” The seasoned politician argued that government tactics and phobias were never successful or in the best interests of Hellenism. It is the leadership of this government that should apologize instead of pushing the Archbishop in America into a position where he was the one apologizing for an offense he had never committed, Papandreou said. Greek and Greek American groups accused Elpidophoros earlier this week of being an instrument of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and of knowingly attending a ceremony attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. A photo showing Elpidophoros alongside dignitaries at the dedication ceremony, including Erdogan and Tatar, also drew a reaction from the Armenian National Committee of America. Critics have accused Elpidophoros of failing to stand up for its principles at a time when Ankara takes a negative stance on the Cypriot issue. But Elpidophoros, a Turkish citizen born in Istanbul whose name in Greek means Hope, maintained that his presence at Monday’s event could never amount to recognition of a disaster, displacement or occupation. . My presence has always remained on the solid path of an honest and courageous dialogue for a future of peace and protection of religious freedom, declared the Archbishop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/anastasiades-meets-elpidophoros-after-tweet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos