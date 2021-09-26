What if 2020 was just a repetition?





It seems like a difficult situation to me: if pro-democracy legislation is seen as being passed in a partisan way, then it is easier to see it as partisan. Do you see a way around this? Because it would appear to have dire consequences if democracy itself is seen as an inherently partisan exercise.

The way to avoid that would have been to go see Mitch McConnell and if he says no, go see Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski and Liz Cheney and say, sit down with me and draft a bill that would counter electoral subversion. . It wouldn’t convince all Republicans, but it would have been a long way.

There’s been a while I mean, go back and watch the speech McConnell gave after the insurgency and Trump’s condemnation. Trump has only strengthened his hand, and any Republican who might try to suggest legislation that makes it harder to steal elections will be attacked by Trump. Already, Mitch McConnell is being attacked by Trump and he has let him pass a large part of his agenda. That moment has passed, but there has been this moment.

So yes, it is a danger. But what is the alternative? Do nothing?

Some Republicans note that a large number of Democrats believed that George W. Bush was illegally elected. A July 2001 Gallup poll even showed that about 36% of Democrats believed Bush stole the election. How is that different from what Trump supporters are now seeing?

Well, first of all, Trump supporters have been manipulated from top to bottom. Al Gore has never claimed responsibility for a stolen election. Al Gore conceded after the Supreme Court ended the recount, although some people urged him not to. Democrats never organized to try to illegally manipulate election results [in order] to counter the allegedly stolen election. A CNN poll recently found that 59% of Republicans say believing Trump’s claims of a stolen election is what it means to be a Republican. I mean, it’s just awful.

The reason Bush v Gore undermined Democrats’ confidence in the process so much was that the margin of error in the election far exceeded the candidate’s margin of victory. When you basically have a tie in an election, and the tie-breakers are political bodies, and I see the United States Supreme Court as a political body, just like the Florida Supreme Court, you’re going to have people. unhappy.

But 2020 was not a close election. It was not a close popular vote; it was not a close election in the Electoral College vote. There is no basis in reality to believe that the winner actually lost the election.

They are therefore different in several ways. And you haven’t seen the leader of the party seek to denigrate the democratic process through false allegations of stolen elections hundreds, if not thousands, of times.

You noted that it would be constitutional for a state like, say, Georgia, to give the state legislature the power to directly appoint state presidential voters. But you think he’s a political non-starter because lawmakers who sought to do so would face the wrath of voters. How confident are you that voters would care about numbers that are large enough to matter?

Oh, I think it would be huge if voters were told that they could no longer vote for the president. I think that is why it has not been tried. If you question them, voters don’t like losing their ability to vote for judges. We know it. There was an attempt in the 2000s to tip Nevada [from elected judges to appointed judges]. Former judge [Sandra Day] OConnor even came out of retirement to make robocalls to get rid of the elected judiciary. And he lost. People did not want to give up their right to vote for judges; they certainly wouldn’t want to give up their right to vote for the most important office in the world.

Would all this turmoil be just a moot point if we didn’t have the Electoral College?

Aside from the merits of having states vote through an electoral college system as opposed to popular vote, the problem is not the electoral college; it’s how we translate Electoral College votes into real results. First you vote in the states, then the vote has to be certified in general, it’s by the governor, but in some states there is a whole certification process with the possibility of objection. Then the votes of the Electoral College must be sent to Congress. It’s a very squeaky system that works well when everyone meets the standard that the winner will actually be the winner. But when people don’t live up to those standards, then there’s all that slack that could create room for baffling and for manipulating the results.

Why do you think voting rights have not been as powerful a motivational issue for voters as, say, abortion?

I think this is becoming a problem. It was a problem in the 2020 election, but it was much more of a substantive problem. But I think that will continue to be a problem as long as Trump and Trumpism are on the scene because Trump himself has made voting an electoral issue.

You speak with a number of election officials and write that they are abandoning the field in large numbers. What effect does this have on the elections?

I think this has two negative effects. First, you remove the professionals who are experienced and can withstand the pressure, and new people who arrive even if they are completely well-meaning are more likely to make mistakes because they are going to be less experienced and potentially open to the process. pressure. Second, it is possible that some of these officials will be replaced by people who do not pledge the integrity of the process and would be willing to steal votes because they believe in the false claims that votes were stolen from Trump. .

