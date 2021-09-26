Prime Minister Imran hailed for raising Kashmir dispute at UNGA – Kashmir Media Service





Srinagar, September 26 (KMS): In illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations hailed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir dispute and Indian state terrorism on the territory in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Veteran Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, addressing a meeting in Pulwama, especially thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir conflict in his address to the United Nations General Assembly .

He said the way Imran Khan spoke on the Kashmir dispute before the United Nations General Assembly was commendable. He added that Imran Khan represented the Kashmiris in a very bold and effective way and informed the world about the current chaotic situation in the occupied territory.

Tehreek-e-Muzhamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, in a statement released in Srinagar, thanked Imran Khan for his unambiguous advocacy for the people of Kashmir at the United Nations.

He said that as a stakeholder in the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan has every right to raise the issue in every forum around the world. The way Imran Khan highlighted the grim situation of Kashmir at the hands of New Delhi and condemned India’s repressive and oppressive colonial and fascist brutalities in Kashmir deserves immense appreciation.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan for representing the true feelings, suffering and sacrifices of the people here in Kashmir. We are confident that Pakistan will actively continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for the just cause of the people of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice President Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts regarding the right of Kashmiris to self-determination are unforgettable.

He said that as an important part of the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan has from day one provided moral, political and diplomatic support to resolve it taking into account the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Kashmiri. United Nations.

He also praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment Vice President Abdul Majeed Mir in his statement in Islamabad said the Prime Minister’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister, Shah’s diplomacy Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem expressed the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that it was through the sincere efforts of Pakistan that the legitimate movement of the Kashmiris against the illegal occupation of India was winning the moral, political and diplomatic support of the international community and that the world condemned India for its brutalities in the occupied territory. .

