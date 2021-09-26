President Joko Widodo plans to visit the Riau Islands





PRESMEDIA.ID, Tanjungpinang – President Joko Widodo is expected to return for a working visit to Riau Islands province. This presidential working visit was conveyed by the provincial public relations of the Riau Islands, when the Governor of the Riau Islands H. Ansar Ahmad accompanied by the Provincial Secretary of the Riau Islands Lamidi attended a coordination meeting in preparation for the working visit of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Riau Islands province on Tuesday (9/28/2021). In this activity, the President is expected to carry out reforestation and mangrove planting activities and a number of other activities in Batam. The governor’s coordination meeting, and the presidential team itself, were held virtually. Other officials were also present, the expert staff of Governor Eko Sumbarjadi, the head of health Mr Bisri, the head of the office of Humprohub Hasan, the head of the general office of Abdullah, the head of Gakkum for LHK and the Agus and ASN forestry services in the Riau Islands province. Government. The Riau Islands Provincial Government and Riau Islands Province Forkopimda welcomed and were very enthusiastic about the planned visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia as part of the activities of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. The head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, said that the conclusion of this meeting would be the initial reference to complete and prepare the needs of the head of state on the ground later. “The working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Riau Islands will lead to a number of activities, especially in the field of environmental conservation,” he said. During this visit, the President and the community also plan to plant mangroves. And people who participate in these activities must also follow Rapid Antigen to maintain health according to the Covid-19 health protocol. Author: editor

