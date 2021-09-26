Examination of Uncontrolled Spread: Outweighs FDA’s First Count Over Covid Disaster | Books





Covid deaths in the United States have passed 680,000. More than 2,000 lives are lost every day. The south and southeast are the new battlegrounds, intensive care units are operating at near full capacity, vaccination rates are stagnating. In Florida, Republicans are also considering removing measles and mumps vaccination mandates. Talk about going back.

Joe Bidens’ statement that America is coming back together sounds like a moment of mission accomplished. The zigzag of the recall has left the public scratching their heads and the Bidens poll numbers sag. With a third Covid winter looming, the competence of presidents is really an issue.

Enter Scott Gottlieb, Donald Trump’s first commissioner to the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb left after less than two years with his reputation intact and even managed to fight with the e-cigarette industry, much to the delight of suburban moms and dads. In the summer of 2019, Pfizers shareholders elected Gottlieb to its board of directors months before Covid put the world under its control.

In his account of the most severe pandemic in a century, Gottlieb lets us know what he saw, what could happen next, and what we can do before the next pandemic arrives. The book is informative and well paced. Sometimes it gets into the weeds, but it does not stay hooked.

According to Gottlieb, the Trump administration was ill-prepared, reacted badly, and at times acted erratically and reluctantly.

Gottlieb doesn’t think the pandemic was preventable. On the contrary, with better leadership and alignment, he argues, we could have delayed its onset and reduced its scope and severity. Structural deficiencies have made it more difficult, as has a sizeable company devoted to manufacturing skepticism of measures such as masks and vaccines. Gottlieb confirms that hydroxychloroquine is not a cure.

Clearly, the search for a vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, has been the notable exception to a series of missteps, one of the greatest public health achievements of modern times, according to Gottlieb. It proved what government can accomplish when it works well.

But he blames China for being obstructionist, criticizes the World Health Organization for its failure to pressure Beijing, and argues that preventing pandemics is an essential part of national security.

As for the origins of the virus, Gottlieb points out that we may never know. He also clarifies that the Obama administration was not betting on a coronavirus that would strike the United States any time soon that its public health measures were aimed elsewhere. Ron Klain, Bidens chief of staff and Obama’s Ebola adviser, is not mentioned.

The uncontrolled spread recognizes that during medical crises, both national parish interests and international cooperation emerge. This time, many were surprised by the interest that prevailed.

Transnational cooperation and domestic solidarity have suffered under Covid.

Covid normalized blackouts into a world order it was supposed, perhaps naively, to protect us, just as Covid pierced our own perception of national resilience, cooperation and courage, writes Gottlieb.

As for the social fabric at home, according to a recent poll, those who leaned heavily on Trump and the White House Covid task force early on are now among the least likely to have been vaccinated against the virus.

Gottlieb tries to navigate political and bureaucratic minefields. He stresses that government agencies must articulate clear justifications for decisions. In a similar vein, he expresses his disapproval of the opacity of how 6ft has become the accepted measure for social distancing.

He also lambasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for their response to the pandemic. Its poorly managed development of a Covid test is particularly noted. The test kit developed by the CDC was found to be contaminated. Gottlieb marks the agency for unclear process and decision-making, a failure which he says has helped Covid spiral out of control. Early testing, according to Gottlieb, would have helped make a significant difference.

Elsewhere, he postulates that political pressure from the White House to speed up FDA approval of a vaccine may have backfired. The West Wing’s demands may have bolstered the FDA’s resolve to comply with markers and protocols.

A look at how the FDA responded to Biden asking for booster shots for everyone reinforces this hypothesis. This month, the FDA delivered less than the 46th President requested and the public believed to be on its way.

Gottlieb measures his words as he slams Trump’s White House hydroxychloroquine fetish. He is pointing fingers at segments of the investor community, outside physicians who had access to the Oval Office and the right echo chamber.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham presented several segments on the drug and emailed the White House about the drug, writes Gottlieb. Lest anyone doubt his influence, Gottlieb observes that within days Trump made his first mention of hydroxychloroquine from the White House podium.

It didn’t stop there.

In a single two-week period between March 23 and April 6, hydroxychloroquine was mentioned on Fox News almost 300 times.

Gottlieb is a regular contributor to the Rupert Murdochs Wall Street Journal, a company linked to Fox News. On January 28, 2020, Gottlieb and Luciana Borio wrote an op-ed: How to prevent an American epidemic.

What needs to be done in the months and years to come is now Gottlieb’s top priority. He urges the expansion of mass testing capabilities, the large-scale production of a wide range of vaccines and antibody treatments, and a no-regrets ethics in pandemic preparedness.

Such proposals seem essential, but it is doubtful whether they can ever be adopted. Congress can’t even do the infrastructure. At a minimum, the uncontrolled spread gives us a lot to think about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/sep/26/uncontrolled-spread-review-covid-trump-fda-chief-scott-gottlieb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos