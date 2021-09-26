NAB, FIA forced to lie against Shehbaz, PML-N says





Lahore [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, claiming it was “forcing” institutions federals like the NAB and the FIA ​​to lie in court against opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Dawn quoted from Marriyum that the money laundering cases against Sharif are the same “bogus case” the government tried to force the former CEO of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to prosecute.

“It was Imran Khan’s revenge on Shehbaz who had concocted all these cases and kept them alive to fuel his political victimization and keep his dead politics alive,” Marriyum said targeting Prime Minister Khan.

She said that despite the abuse of power by government institutions, a single penny of corruption in any of the cases against Shehbaz Sharif could not be proven.

Marriyum added that as a matter of principle the cases should be dismissed after being dismissed by the High Court, Dawn reported.

The former information minister said the case Shehbaz was dragged into had already been investigated and Shehbaz had submitted all answers.

Recently, Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a new investigation against Shahbaz Sharif, accusing him of transferring and allocating land to his favorites during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab province, said reported Geo News.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza’s bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both face charges of money laundering of Rs 25 billion in the sugar scandal.

The properties owned by Sharif’s daughter, Rabia, and her son-in-law, Imran Ali Yousaf, were seized because they are on the run in Punjab company reference Saaf Pani, NAB informed an accounts court. (ANI)

