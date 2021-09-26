Prime Minister Modi Salutes Divyang Hikers Who Conquer Siachen Glacier and Set World Record | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted an Indian team of disabled hikers who set a new world record by conquering otherwise inaccessible terrain on the Siachen Glacier. Prime Minister Modi said the team of eight Divyangs walked and hoisted the Indian national flag on the treacherous mountain known as Kumar Posta, a less traveled area on the famous glacier 15,000 feet above the sea ​​level. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the 81st edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, said that the feat achieved by the team of eight Divyangs (a term promoted by Premier Minister for Persons with Disabilities) was an inspiration. for the whole country. Read also | On Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urges people to observe World Rivers Day We all know the Siachen Glacier. The cold is so terrible there that it is beyond the ability of an ordinary person to live there. A few days ago, the feat that an eight-person team from Divyang achieved in this inaccessible region of Siachen is a matter of pride for every compatriot, Prime Minister Modi said. “This team set a world record by hoisting its flag on the Kumar Post located over 15,000 feet above sea level on the Siachen Glacier,” the premier said, saluting the Divyang hiking team. Modi then named each person on the team, which consisted of Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat from Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande from Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar from Haryana, Lobsang Chospel from Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh from Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir from Jammu-and -Cashmere. and Chongjin Ingmo from Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister said that despite the challenges of physical disability, the hikers conquered the Siachen Glacier with the help of Indian Army Special Forces veterans. I congratulate the team on this historic and unprecedented achievement, he said. It also shows the spirit of our compatriots to meet all challenges with a Can Do culture, Can Do determination and Can Do Attitude. Prime Minister Modi also informed that the central government is making special efforts for the welfare of people with disabilities across the country. I was fortunate enough to know about one such effort in Uttar Pradesh – One teacher, one call, he said. The unique effort in Bareilly shows a new path for the children of Divyang, he said, adding that the campaign is being led by Deepmala Pandey, the principal of a school in Dabhaura Gangapur. During the coronavirus pandemic, up to 350 teachers joined the spirit of service due to this campaign to come forward to teach the children of Divyang who were enrolled, the premier said. He added that these teachers went from village to village calling disabled children, looking after them and making sure their process ran successfully in one school or the other. I deeply appreciate this noble effort by Deepmala ji and his fellow teachers for the sake of Divyangjans, said the Prime Minister. Each of these efforts in education will shape the future of our country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-salutes-divyang-trekkers-who-conquered-siachen-glacier-made-world-record-101632641939435.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos