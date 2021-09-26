How Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou entered a perfect storm between China and the United States

Shortly after the deal was struck, Meng boarded an Air China charter flight to the southern Chinese city of China. Shenzhen where Huawei is based.

Meng, 49, did not plead guilty to fraud charges. Under the agreement, she will no longer be prosecuted in the United States and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated, according to a statement released by William Taylor III, one of the attorneys representing Meng.

“The facts have already proved that this is a political persecution against a Chinese citizen and its aim is to suppress Chinese high-tech companies,” said from China Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Saturday.

What happened three years ago?

At December 1, 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Meng at the request of the US government, which accused her of wire fraud and requested her extradition. The incident occurred as the Trump administration took an aggressive approach in dealing with China on a variety of issues, including trade and technology.

Four months before Meng’s arrest, the US government fired the opening salute against Chinese tech companies by banning the federal government’s use of products from Huawei and ZTE, two major Chinese suppliers of technology equipment. telecommunications, citing security concerns. The following year, Huawei was added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s list of entities, which effectively prohibited U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant.

Why now?

Over the past three years, Meng’s detention has been a thorny issue between Beijing and Washington. Tensions that were unfathomable years ago have taken on an inflammatory crescendo.

Two factors facilitated his release, according to Guo Changlin, former senior diplomat at the Chinese Embassy in the United States

“The American President Joe biden wishes to meet in person his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the next G20 summit. [Also] Justin trudeau has just been re-elected Canadian Prime Minister [by a narrow margin] and is eager to throw out the case of Meng, who after all has been a protracted bone of contention between China and Canada“Guo told CGTN in a telephone interview.

Despite Washington’s hard line China politically, Biden himself developed a close relationship with Xi when the two were vice presidents. Biden has been to China four times and the two have met 11 times in person, noted Li cheng, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution.

“My argument was that when I returned from meeting him [Xi] and going 17,000 miles with him, that’s how I got to know him so well, ”Biden said at a public meeting in February.

“They have a personal friendship, but how far Biden could go in light of the anti-China the feelings remain to be seen, ”Guo said.

Li thinks Biden needs to flex his muscles as the US voter base increasingly embraces anti-China Messaging. “He’s not that confrontational himself,” he added.

What does Meng’s release mean for Sino-US relations?

The output shows Washington’s attempt to prevent the fierce competition from spiraling out of control, but that does not constitute a reversal of bilateral tensions, according to Guo. Charges against Huawei remain in place and the tech giant is still on the United States’ blacklist.

The technological war is brewing. The United States pioneered the Third Industrial Revolution and has been at the top of the pyramid over the decades. Yet, on the threshold of the 21st century, China and the United States has become fierce contenders for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, dominated by chips and algorithms.

The White House listed China as “the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military and technological power” in its Interim Strategic National Security Orientation.

“The end of the engagement era could date back to 2010 when China has become the world’s second-largest economy, ”Guo said. from China GDP exceeded 60% of that of the United States in 2014, hostility increased further, with containment policies ranging from trade to human rights over the years.

Washington’s try to contain Beijing in the field of high technology is earlier that of Donald Trump trade war and continues to this day. High-tech decoupling seems inevitable.

