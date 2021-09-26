UK Labor deputy leader calls ruling Tories ‘scum’ | The powerful 790 KFGO





BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner has started a war of words against the British Conservative Party, describing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ office as a scum for their views and accusing them of abandoning the poorest people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain’s main opposition party, led by new leader Keir Starmer, has struggled to make its case since Johnson became prime minister in 2019, after winning over many traditional Labor supporters in the north and center from England. Speaking to Labor members at the party conference in the city of Brighton, southern England on Saturday night, Rayner called the Tory government a heap of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynist, an absolute heap scum from the Etonian banana republic. Asked about it on Sky News on Sunday, Rayner refused to apologize, saying: What I was trying to convey is the anger and frustration people feel when you have a Prime Minister who said things and did not apologize that are racist, who are who are misogynistic, who are homophobic. Starmer said Rayner took a different approach with me. This is not language I would have used, he told the BBC Andrew Marr Show, adding that it was up to Rayner to decide whether or not to apologize. Oliver Dowden, Chairman of the Conservative Party, accused Labor of fueling the language of insult and division. As they go about their job, Labor gets into politics, he said on Twitter. Rayner’s remarks contrasted sharply with the generally calm language used in the British parliament. She told Sky News she was trying to stoke the fire in the bellies of Labor Party members at the party conference to fight the government, which she accused of failing to help starving children. she felt when she was younger and handed over profitable contracts during the pandemic to their pals. The government has consistently said it is doing everything it can to support low-income people and has denied overseeing a chumocracy. Johnson apologized to people who were offended by some of his comments, but said some were totally satirical. Would I use some of the offensive language from my past writing today? Now that I’m prime minister, I wouldn’t, he said in May. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Frances Kerry)

