On the Birthday of Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Modi, Others Wish Former Prime Minister | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political fraternity in wishing his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, on the occasion of the birthday, as the mainstay of Congress turned 89 on Sunday. PM Modi, who arrival in Delhi after concluding a 3-day official visit to the United States, tweeted, Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health. Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the former Prime Minister on this occasion. Warm wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life, the defense minister, Prime Minister Modi’s colleague in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said in a tweet. Warm wishes to the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 26, 2021 The colleagues of the former Prime Minister in Congress, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and the former Vice President of the Desert State Government, Sachin Pilot, also wished the famous economist. Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him a long, healthy and happy life. We thank him for his leadership during the UPA, Gehlot said in his tweet. Best wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. #ManmohanSingh ji on his birthday. I wish him a long, healthy and happy life. We thank him for his leadership during the PAU, for a strong economy, which has lifted thousands of people out of poverty and worked tirelessly in the national interest. pic.twitter.com/mIfC3Ikeg1 – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) September 26, 2021 Pilot, meanwhile, shared the following message in Hindi: Best wishes to former Prime Minister and MP Rajya Sabha of Rajasthan, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. I pray to God for your health and long life. Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray for your long and healthy life, tweeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chairman Arvind Kejriwal. Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2021 Singh, who served as prime minister for two consecutive terms, holding the post from 2004 to 2014, was the 13th person and the first Sikh to hold the highest office. The former governor of the RBI, the mastermind behind the economic reforms of 1991, was a surprise choice by the congressional-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) which won the Lok Sabha election in 2004, ahead of the Democratic Alliance National (NDA) led by the BJP.

