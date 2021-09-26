President Jokowi to visit Batam and examine mangrove plantation in Setokok





BATAM, TRIBUNBATAM.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is reportedly visiting Batam City, Riau (Kepri) Islands, Tuesday (9/28/2021). The mayor of Batam, Muhammad Rudi has confirmed the planned visit. However, according to him, preparations for the visit are currently being carried out by the provincial government of the Riau Islands (Pemprov), while he is the host. “This preparation was carried out by the provincial government, but yes, what is clear is that it has come to review the mangrove planting activities on Setokok Island, Bulang,” Rudi said during of a meeting in Tanjungriau, Sunday (9/26/2021). The location of Setokok Island was chosen as the destination for the President’s visit, as the mangrove forest on that island is already in danger of being damaged and denuded. Therefore, the re-preservation of mangrove forests, especially in the Riau Islands, is one of the activities of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. According to Rudi, the state of the mangrove forests in Batam has been denuded and damaged, especially in the coastal areas of the city of Batam. Therefore, the government has prepared the island of Setokok as a special location for planting mangroves to prevent abrasion and protect the habitat of sea creatures. “A month ago, we met the mother of the minister (Siti Nurbaya Bakar). We asked that Batam be included in the mangrove cultivation and conservation program, ”said Rudi. Read also : SCHEDULE and price of planes departing from Hang Nadim airport in Batam, flight on September 28, 2021 His party appreciated the willingness of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to directly observe mangrove planting activities on Setokok Island over the next two days. He also called on the surrounding community to also commit to preserving the beauty of Batam’s coastal areas. The series of activities for the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Riau Islands will begin around 2:20 p.m. WIB in Batam on September 28, 2021. Then the President will directly inspect the location of Setokok village in Bulang to participate at the mangrove planting event on an area of ​​about 15 hectares, with a total of 49,500 mangrove trunks. In addition to planting mangroves, the president is also expected to participate in the release of sea eagles. Prior to this visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia held a coordination meeting with the Governor of the Riau Islands to prepare the agenda. (TRIBUNBATAM.id/Hening Sekar Utami) Also read other Batam Tribune news on Google News from Batam

