Xi sends letter to newly elected Kuomintang leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang.

The party claims that Xi sent a letter to Eric Chu on Sunday using his title of general secretary of the Communist Party of China. Chu was chosen in a vote on Saturday.

In the letter, Xi says that on the basis of the common political foundation of upholding the “1992 consensus” and opposing “Taiwan independence”, the two sides have promoted the peaceful development of relations between the two. shores and achieved notable results.

Xi said, “At present, the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and grim.

He hopes the two sides will adhere to the common political foundation and “maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and achieve national reunification.”

The “1992 consensus” refers to what is described as a confirmation between the Kuomintang and China that the two sides belong to one China. The Kuomintang was in power at this time.

A possible review of the consensus was debated in the previous Kuomintang leadership election in 2017 amid a heightened sense of vigilance among the Taiwanese people towards China.

Xi did not send a congratulatory message to the election winner, breaking a tradition.

Chu had met Xi in Beijing in 2015 when he was the head of the Kuomintang.

Chu said he would adhere to the “1992 Consensus”.

But he also said he would work to strengthen ties with the United States.

Xi’s message is seen as an attempt to bring the Kuomintang closer to China, as Taiwan, under the administration of the Democratic Progressive Party, deepened its ties with Washington.