PM Modi praises UPI for economic cleanliness and transparency, warns of pandemic in Mann ki Baat

The way in which the construction of toilets has enhanced the dignity of the poor, just as economic cleanliness guarantees the rights of the poor; makes their lives easier. You are aware of the campaign that the country has launched regarding the Jandhan accounts. Today, because of this, the legitimate money of the poor is credited directly to their accounts and because of this, obstacles like corruption have been reduced very significantly. It is true that technology can help a lot in economic cleanliness, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

It comes against the backdrop of India taking the lead in digital payment transactions with the Union budget earlier this year, announcing 1,500 crore to incentivize digital payments.

“It is a matter of pleasure for us that even in the villages, the common man is logging in the direction of digital transactions via the fin-tech UPI, its prevalence has started to increase,” he added. .

Additionally, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the digital payments ecosystem in the country, has launched e-RUPI, a voucher-based payment system to promote cashless transactions. PM Modi had previously invalidated 500 and 1,000 banknotes, which represented 86% of the currency in circulation in value, as part of its governments fighting against black money, counterfeiting and the financing of terrorism.

I’ll tell you a number that will make you proud; During the month of last August, 355 UPI crore transactions took place in one month, which is more than nearly 350 crore transactions, that is to say that it can be said that during the month of August UPI has been used for digital transactions over 350 crore times. Today, on average, digital payments of more than $ 2 trillion goes through UPI. Thanks to this, the country’s economy acquires cleanliness and transparency, and we all know that now the importance of financial technology is increasing dramatically, ”Modi said.

He also spoke about the Namami Gange program and the progress it is making. The flagship of the government The 20,000 crore Namami Gange program was approved by the union cabinet in 2014 to make the Ganga river pollution-free and to conserve and restore it.

We can very well undertake the effort to clean up rivers and free them from pollution with collective effort and support. The Namami Gange mission is also making progress today thanks to the collective efforts of all, in a way, to the sensitization of the masses; a mass movement has a major role to play in this regard, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

A sign of early success, the Hilsa fish, also known as the Ilish was captured in Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Bhagalpur (Bihar) and Sahibganj (Jharkhand) after a three-decade gap, according to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the nodal body for cleaning the river Ganga as reported by mint earlier.

“When referring to Namami Gange, one thing is sure to grab your attention, especially that of young people. These days there is a special electronic auction. This electronic auction is for gifts that people have. introduce me from time to time. The money that accumulates through this electronic auction is dedicated only to the Namami Gange campaign, “he added.

He also added that non-resident Indians from 20 countries have expressed their wish to join Amrit Mahotsav. The country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. The fight for freedom and the ideas, achievements, actions and resolutions at 75 are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.

Friends, in this period of Amrit Mahotsav, a campaign to disseminate to all the little-known stories of the history of freedom is also underway and for this, writers in the making, young people of the country and the world have been solicited. For this, more than 13,000 people have registered so far, also in 14 different languages. And for me, what also makes me happy is that non-resident Indians from more than 20 countries have expressed their wish to join this campaign, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

There are dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development in various sectors since independence. These programs focus on the social, cultural, scientific and technological highlights of the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India develop not only nationally but also internationally.

Prime Minister Modi also reminded people to remain cautious in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, even as India has administered a record number of doses of the vaccine. This comes against the backdrop of the Zyduss covid-19 vaccine becoming the fifth to gain approval from the Indian government after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and the Moderna vaccine.

As we were discussing, the time to come is festivals. The whole country will also celebrate the Feast of Victory Over Lies by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. But during this festival we have to remember another fight – this is the country’s fight against Corona. Team India is making new records every day in this fight. Regarding vaccination, the country has recorded many such recordings that are talked about around the world, ”he said.

With the decline of the second wave, there has been a laxity in the monitoring of Covid protocols. The government tried to speed up the vaccination program.

Every Indian has an important role in this fight. We have to get the vaccine in turn, but we also have to make sure that no one is left out of this circle of safety. People around you who have not been vaccinated should also be taken to the vaccination center. Even after being vaccinated, the necessary protocol must be followed, ”added Prime Minister Modi.

