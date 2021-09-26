PPP attacks Imran’s claim to media freedom – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday ridiculed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assertion of media independence, alleging that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had spared no effort effort to control the media in the country.

Lashing out at the prime minister, PPP Information Secretary and Member of Parliament Shazia Marri said in a statement that Imran Khan had made another false statement regarding media freedom in the country.

The PPP leader released the statement a day after the prime minister said his government had granted unprecedented independence to the media, but had problems with fake news propaganda because over the past three years, 70% of the news content was against the government.

The Prime Minister in his speech at the launching ceremony of the Digital Media Development Program in Islamabad said his government was unaffected by judicial freedom and free media because it was not corrupt and no ‘did not break the laws, adding that his government was the first to give full independence to the media.

The prime minister, however, had said that during his three-year tenure, 70% of media content was against the government. He said the independence of the media could be assessed by the number of pro-government and anti-government news programs over the past three years.

Ms Marri said Prime Minister Khan, who has deceived the people by lying frequently, is now making the masses cry in the face of inflation and record unemployment in the country.

Ms Marri said that a statement by the prime minister on the connection between the Pakhtun people and the Taliban was regrettable and that such statements caused embarrassment to the nation in the world.

She said people were fed up with the shocking and absurd statements by the selected prime minister and were also screaming in pain and anguish at the rising rate of unemployment and rising prices for items of daily use during the three-year reign of Imran Khan. .

Posted in Dawn, le 26 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1648422/ppp-assails-imrans-claim-about-media-freedom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos