Connect with us

Politics

AKUS executives taste Macron’s wine made from sour grapes and Boris Johnson’s ‘don’t panic’ message

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By


Brian Adcock | The independent

Text size:

The selected cartoons have appeared first in other publications, whether in print or online, or on social media, and are credited appropriately.

In todayfeatured cartoon, Brian Adcock comments on the new security partnership between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom called AUKUS and the indignation of French President Emmanuel Macron over it.

Peter Brookes | The temperature

Peter Brookes sheds light on nature of US-UK bilateral relations in light of US President Joe Biden minimize a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, saying the two countries “were going to have to fix it.”

Picture
Dave Brown | The independent

Dave Brown also commented on the elusive US-UK trade deal, drawing inspiration from that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Recent comments that Biden had “a lot of fish to whip.”

Bob Moran | The telegraph

The panic fuel buying took place in the UK after a shortage of truck drivers sparked a unprecedented fuel crisis. Most gas stations across the country have been clogged with cars as Boris Johnson’s government called for calm. Here is Bob Moran’s point of view.

Picture
Carlos Latuff | Twitter / @ LatuffCartoons

Carlos Latuff on the US House of Representatives on Friday approving $ 1 billion for Israel’s controversial Iron Dome missile defense system as his alleged atrocities against the Palestinians continue.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism