Here are the best foreign stories at 1700 hours

September 26, 2021 5:09 PM IST

TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700 HOURS FGN 10 CHINA-INDIA-SENT-BORDER Don’t change the goals, confuse border management with solving the border issue, Indian envoy to China Beijing: India has called on China not to move the targets and confuse the management of border affairs and peacemaking at the borders with the broader issue of resolving the border issue, which is being addressed by different designated mechanisms. By KJM Verma FGN 12 CHINA-INDIA-SENT-STUDENTS India expresses disappointment at China’s reluctance to allow return of stranded Indians Beijing: India has expressed disappointment at China’s reluctance to allow the return of thousands of stranded Indian students, employees and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it ” unscientific approach “to a purely humanitarian problem. By KJM Verma FGN9 US-NOOYI-MEMOIR When the Indian Prime Minister and the US President both claimed that Indra Nooyi was one of their Washington: Indo-American Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, still vividly remembers a meeting in 2009 with then-US President Barack Obama and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during which both said: “she is one of us”. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 SKOREA-NKOREA-HOTLINES South Korea urges North to re-establish hotlines for discussion Seoul: South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant hotlines of communication, a day after the North repeated its offer to open conditional talks. The North could seek concessions around two weeks after raising tensions by carrying out its first missile tests in six months. North Korea has contacted South Korea twice saying it is open to talks if the conditions are met. (PA) FES27 GERMANY-ELECTION-MERKEL German election officers fought closely in the post-Merkel era Berlin: German voters choose a new Parliament in an election that will determine who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years as head of Europe’s largest economy. Polls indicate a very close race on Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet running for chancellor, and the center-left Social Democrats, for whom the minister of Finance and outgoing Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks senior work. (PA) FGN17 TURKEY-RUSSIA-LD MISSILES Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will consider purchasing a second Russian missile system regardless of objections raised by the United States. (PA) Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India FGN14 CANADA-INDIA-FLIGHTS Canada lifts ban on direct flights from India Toronto: Canada will allow direct flights from India from Monday, lifting their ban after a gap of more than five months. Announcing the decision, Transport Canada said in a tweet on Saturday: “As of 12:01 a.m. EDT on September 27, direct flights from India may land in Canada with additional public health measures in place.” (PTI) FGN20 UK-VISA-TRUCKERS UK launches temporary visa program for truck drivers to tackle supply crisis London: UK is experiencing a critical goods supply crisis due to a shortage of carriers and truck drivers, prompting the government to expand its seasonal workers program to offer more than 10,000 temporary visas to cope with shortages in neighboring European countries. While the opposition has blamed Brexit for the crisis, the government insists the shortage is a temporary supply issue in the wake of the pandemic that will be addressed alongside investments in long-term training. By Aditi Khanna FES26 PAK-ATTACK 4 Pak security personnel killed in attack in Balochistan claimed by BLA Islamabad: At least four security personnel were killed and two others injured in an explosion targeting Pakistani paramilitary forces in the troubled province of Balochistan, an official said on Sunday. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. By Sajjad Hussain PTI VM MV MV

