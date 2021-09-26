Imran Khan was against corruption, not against road building: Fawad Ch – Pakistan





Posted Sep 26, 2021 5:25 PM

Imran Khan was against corruption, not against road building: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan was not against building roads in the country, but was against making profits by diverting the taxpayer money under the guise of development.

In a press conference with Communication Minister Murad Saeed, the Information Minister said the biggest budget expense is loan repayment.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Sharif family has expanded their business while building new roads, and added that over the past 65 years Pakistan’s debts to the world were only $ 6 trillion, which more than quadrupled to $ 27 trillion in Zardari and Nawaz’s time.

He said that PML-N committed massive corruption in motorway and motorway contracts.

Fawad said that when the PML-N government of the past signed a contract for the Lahore-Islamabad highway and that same year its executives were busy buying expensive properties at Avenfield in London.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed said contracts awarded for road construction are available on our website, adding that the prime minister was against road building with loans.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed said the current government is building highways and highways on a build-operate-transfer basis instead of the earlier practice of taking out loans.

He said that the PML-N government has minted around Trillion Rupees for the award of highways and highways contracts, while the PTI government has saved billions of rupees by ensuring transparency of infrastructure projects. road.

Murad Saeed said that despite the rise in the value of the dollar and the cost of other building materials, PTI is building highways and highways with more than 400 million rupees per kilometer.

