Highlights of PM Modi Mann Ki Baat
New Delhi: Addressing the nation in the 81st edition of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Ayushman Bharat program to the Antyodaya philosophy of former Bharatiya leader Jana Sangh Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.Also Read – India Developed First DNA COVID-19 Vaccine, Can Be Given Ages 12 and Up: PM Modi at UNGA
Calling Upadhyay one of the greatest thinkers of the last century, Prime Minister Modi said: “His economic philosophy, his policies aimed at empowering society, the Antyodaya path he showed also remain relevant in the context. current and are also inspiring. Also Read – India to Launch 75 Student-Made Space Satellites Soon: PM Modi at UNGA
The PM dedicates the Ayushman Bharat program to Deendayal Upadhyaya: Also Read – When India Reforms, The World Transforms: Best Quotes from PM Modi’s 2021 UNGA Speech
Prime Minister Modi recalled that three years ago, on the anniversary of the birth of Upadhyay on September 25, “the largest health insurance scheme in the world – the Ayushman Bharat regime has been implemented “.
“Today, more than two and a half million impoverished people in the country have received free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in hospital under the Ayushman Bharat program. Such a massive program for the poor is dedicated to Deen Dayal ji’s Antyodaya philosophy, ”he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that if today’s young people instill the values and ideals of the late leader into their lives, it can be of great benefit to them.
“Once in Lucknow, Deen Dayal ji had said, ‘How many good things, good qualities there are – we get all of that from the company itself. We have to pay the debt of society, we have to think in these terms ”. That is, Deen Dayal ji taught us that we take so much from society, from the country, whatever it is, it is only because of the country; so we have to think about how we will repay our debt to the country. This is an important message for young people today, ”he said.
The Prime Minister said that by examining the life of the leader, we learn to never give up.
“Despite the unfavorable political and ideological circumstances, he never deviated from the vision of a local Swadeshi model for the development of India. Today, many young people want to move forward, breaking with the beaten track. They want to do things their own way. They can learn a lot from Deen Dayal ji’s life. This is why I urge our young people to know him definitively, ”he added.
On the next holiday season and COVID-19 vaccination:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi urged people to continue to follow the COVID-19 protocol during the upcoming festival season and to ensure that no one is left out of the “safe circle” of immunization.
Prime Minister Modi said that the festival season is approaching and when the whole country celebrates the victory of “Maryada Purshottam” Shri Ram over evil, people should also remember the fight against Covid.
“Team India sets several records on this front on a daily basis. Several records were created in the vaccination campaign which are being discussed globally, ”Modi said.
“We not only need to get the vaccine administered when it is our turn, but we also need to make sure that no one is left out of this circle of safety,” he said.
Even after being vaccinated, the necessary protocol must be followed, Modi said, adding that he once again hopes Team India will keep the flag high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.
The PM calls for collective efforts to keep rivers pollution-free:
On World Rivers Day, Prime Minister Modi called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.
Prime Minister Modi said: “Now that we are discussing the importance of rivers in our country, it is important to ask a question, after singing several songs dedicated to rivers and calling them Mother, why are rivers polluted? “
He also called for doing business with Khadi products on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on October 2.
(With contributions from the agency)
