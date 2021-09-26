China must also cut back on coal at home for the world to meet the Paris climate target

China caused a stir at the United Nations General Assembly, with President Xi Jinping announce the country would stop building new coal-fired power plants abroad, which, if done, would cut off any international public support for the dirtiest fossil fuel.

But China’s decision to focus on overseas coal suggests that Beijing is not ready to struggle to curb its appetite at home.

The new pledge indicates that China recognizes the need to move away from coal. All eyes are now on China’s national efforts, said Claire Healy, director of the Washington, DC office of E3G, a European think tank.

QUESTIONS ABOUT CHINA’S COMMITMENT TO SCRAP COAL PLANTS ABROAD

Indeed, it is much more important for China (the largest consumer and producer of coal in the world and therefore the largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions) to make a similar commitment at the national level. If it does not act to phase out coal use sooner than expected, analysts say the world is unlikely to meet the more ambitious goal of the Paris climate change agreement of to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This is an extremely difficult goal to achieve without China tackling national coal consumption, said Jane Nakano, senior researcher in the Energy Security and Climate Change program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Welcoming China’s commitment to stop producing coal overseas, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the global phase-out of coal the most important step in maintaining the goal of 1, 5 degree of the Paris Agreement at your fingertips.

The United States and the European Union, two other major emitters, pulled out a record number of coal-fired power plants in 2020, but the reverse is happening in China.

China commissioned 38.4 gigawatts of new power plants last year, accounting for 76% of total new coal-fired power plant starts around the world, hampering global progress, according to the Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific analysis group.

That’s more coal than what was pulled outside of China last year (37.8 gigawatts).

Overall, China is home to more than half of the world’s operating coal fleet.

Greenhouse gas emissions fell by a record amount around the world last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in restrictions on travel and other economic activities.

But China started its recovery before other countries, leading a number of provinces to increase coal production and consumption in response to economic losses caused by the pandemic.

China’s recovery from the shock of COVID-19 unfortunately followed the old scenario of massive amounts of unnecessary construction and industrial projects, resulting in increased emissions well above pre-pandemic levels, Lauri said. Myllyvirta, analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean. Air.

China is responsible for two-thirds of the global growth in carbon emissions over the past decade and all of the growth last year, according to Myllyvirta.

The surge in post-lockdown emissions is now reversing and could open up the possibility for China to pledge to start cutting emissions sooner than expected.

China has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its economy by 2060, as well as peak emissions by 2030, but the country has so far ignored calls from President Joe Biden and other world leaders to engage in specific short-term actions that would allow an earlier peak.

The elephant in the room remains China’s reluctance to lower its total emissions curve this decade, said Paul Bledsoe, adviser at the Progressive Policy Institute.

Xi announced at a virtual climate summit hosted by Biden in April that China plans to gradually reduce its use of coal in the second half of this decade.

But the country’s latest five-year development plan, approved earlier this year, allows home-based coal-fired power plant construction to be extended until then.

Nakano said the Chinese government remains reluctant to confront national interests in coal and fossil fuels.

This is much more a matter of political economy than seeing it strictly as one of the electricity needs, Nakano said. Politically, they are not ready to do it.

For the past half century, China’s large manufacturing economy has been fueled primarily by coal.

Coal mining and mining continue to be important employment sectors in China.

Kelly Sims Gallagher, who heads the Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, said China faces the challenge of managing what a just transition will look like for its workers in the coal industry.

This traditional model of increased coal investment in times of economic crisis is incompatible with a low-carbon future and in particular with the 1.5-degree temperature target, Gallagher said.

