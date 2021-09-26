Survey: Majority of society sees implementation of democracy in Indonesia as having a setback





Tribunnews.com reporter, Fandi Permana TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Political Indicators survey institute published the latest survey on the topic Public assessment of pandemic management, democracy implementation and recent problems. In its survey, the Indonesian Political Indicator found that the level of public confidence in the implementation of democracy (democratic satisfaction) in Indonesia continued to decline. Based on a September 2021 survey, only 47.6% of people said they were satisfied with the implementation of democracy and 44.1% were dissatisfied with it. In addition, respondents who are satisfied are divided into very satisfied 0.4% and somewhat satisfied with 47.1%. Meanwhile, those who are dissatisfied are 37.1% less satisfied and 7% dissatisfied at all. The remaining respondents who did not respond / do not know were recorded at 8.3 percent. “This is our conclusion from the respondents, when asked how those who are dissatisfied with the implementation of democracy in Indonesia have risen sharply. This can be seen by the increase in dissatisfaction from 32 to 44%” , said Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin. Muhtadi, during a virtual press conference, Sunday (9/26/2021). Read also : Majority of society believes democracy implementation in Indonesia is deteriorating Burhanuddin added that while people genuinely believe in a democracy that tends to be strong, he still reminded President Joko Widodo to pay more attention to it. The president is seen as an important epicenter in the investigation he researched. For example, he believes that the issues that were recently resolved by Jokowi have greatly affected the level of public trust. “Yes, the current issues are very much focused on the president because there are a number of issues that show that there is a decline in the implementation of democracy. One of them is to call a corn farmer named Suroto in protest during the president’s visit to Blitar some time ago, but I also appreciate that Suroto was arrested. In addition, in terms of confidence in the performance of the president, the survey of indicators indicated that there were 58.1% who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi. Meanwhile, those who were dissatisfied reached 34% and not at all satisfied 2.4% even though the level of confidence in Jokowi’s performance was still above 50%, especially during the pandemic.

