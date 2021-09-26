Can Cultivate Indians Is Inspirational, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “Mann Ki Baat” Speech | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 81st episode of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”, Sunday September 26, 2021. In his monthly address to the nation, the Prime Minister addressed a range of topics, from the importance of rivers to the “can do” culture of compatriots. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recounting an incident in Siachen, said: “Culture can do”, “can make determination” and “can do attitude” of our compatriots is inspiring. He was referring to a new stage taken by specially disabled hikers in Siachen. The Prime Minister also congratulated them and said: “I congratulate the team of eight specially disabled hikers who recently set a world record by conquering the Siachen Glacier. Prime Minister Modi said that the feat achieved by the team of eight “Divyangs” was an inspiration to the whole country. “We all know the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond the ability of an ordinary person to live there … A few days ago, the feat that a team of eight people Divyang has achieved in this inaccessible region of Siachen is a matter of pride for every compatriot. This team set a world record by hoisting its flag on the Kumar Post located over 15,000 feet above sea level on the glacier of Siachen, ”he said. “Despite the challenges of physical ability, the feats these Divyangs have accomplished are an inspiration to the whole country and when you get to know the members of this team, you will also be filled with courage and enthusiasm, just as I am. was, “he added. Prime Minister Modi also informed the team that Kumar Post agrees with Mahesh Nehra, Akshat Rawat from Uttarakhand, Pushpak Gawande from Maharashtra, Ajay Kumar from Haryana, Lobsang Chospel from Ladakh, Major Dwarkesh from Tamil Nadu, Irfan Ahmed Mir from Jammu and Kashmir. and Chongjin Ingmo from Himachal Pradesh. In addition, PM Modi also said that today’s date is special as it marks World Rivers Day. He continued and emphasized the need for cleanliness in accordance with Swachh Bharat. Cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values ​​across generations and when followed, it becomes the hallmark of all social life, Prime Minister Modi said in his address. The prime minister also urged the people of the nation to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi “who had done the job of making cleanliness a mass movement” and keeping the rivers clean. “In our scriptures, it is said that even a little pollution in rivers is wrong …” Bapu “(Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness, he made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it to the dream of independence “, declared the Prime Minister. Modi said. PM Modis, this episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat comes after his recent three-day visit to the United States, where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and attended Quad’s first face-to-face meeting. . Live

