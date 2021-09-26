PPP opposition criticizes Imran Khan’s claim for media freedom in Pakistan





Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Shazia Marri scoffed at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims about media independence and claimed that the Pakistani government led by Tehreek -i-Insaf (PTI) left no chance to control the media in the country.

The PPP leader’s statement comes after Khan said that during his three-year tenure, 70% of media content was against the Pakistani government. He added that the independence of the media can be gauged from the number of pro-government and anti-government news programs over the past three years, Dawn reported.

Khan in his speech at the launching ceremony of the Digital Media Development Program in Islamabad said his government was unaffected by judicial freedom and free media because the government was not corrupt and did not violate at all laws.

Khan added that his government was the first to grant full independence to the media.

Marri said Khan “who deceived people by lying frequently, now made the masses cry over inflation and record unemployment in the country,” Dawn reports.

She also said that a statement by Khan on “the connection between the Pakhtun people and the Taliban” was regrettable and had caused embarrassment to the nation in the world.

She said the Pakistani people are fed up with the “shocking and absurd statements by the prime minister-elect” who are distressed by the rising unemployment rate and rising prices of everyday items during Khan’s three-year tenure. in Pakistan.

(With entries from ANI)

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/international/opposition-ppp-slams-imran-khans-claim-over-media-freedom-in-pakistan-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos