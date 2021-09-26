Politics class: Australia, France escalate war of words over cancellation of submarine deal





This teacher-chosen article with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times Free School Access Program. Details / registration here. Specification: Edexcel Global Policy Component 2: Power and Development and Global Governance Politics and Economics

Edexcel component 1: Political parties

AQA Component 2: Political parties Context: what to know The Aukus Alliance is an announced agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. This is a long-term security deal, but the only tangible announcement so far is a plan to help Australia modernize its submarine fleet, in a controversial way by improving the technology that it fuels diesel to nuclear. There are only six countries that currently operate these submarines, so Australia would join an exclusive club. While none of the countries in the deal have said so explicitly, the article explains the background to China’s growing influence and how Australia’s increased security will act as a drag. The British downplayed this dimension of the deal, but it is clear that this is how the Americans see it. The articles talk about the anger in France. He previously signed a deal with Australia to build 12 conventional submarines worth $ 36 billion, only for the New Alliance deal to void that contract. It is believed that the French only discovered it when the deal was publicly announced. These articles help to understand Britain’s relationship with the world after Brexit. For British politics, you need to be aware of the policies of Boris Johnson’s government, which fall under the realm of foreign policy. For world politics, the story has to do with the changing nature of international politics and how the United States tries to form a global alliance against the rise of China. Click to read the articles below, then answer the questions: Australia, France escalate war of words over cancellation of submarine deal Why Aukus is welcome in the Indo-Pacific Edexcel Politics Paper style question 1 Evaluate the view that major political parties differ over policies. [30 marks] In your answer, you may want to have a section devoted to foreign policy. The announcement was widely adopted by Labor. Edexcel Politics Paper 3 style question How far is the world moving away from unipolarity? [30 marks] In your answer you may want to refer to the rise of China and how the attempt to counter that rise can ensure the survival of unipolarity. AQA Politics Paper 2 style question “The main political parties in the UK have more similarities than differences. »Analyze and evaluate this statement. [25 marks] In your answer, you may want to have a section devoted to foreign policy. The announcement was widely adopted by Labor. Jal Patel, Woodhouse College

