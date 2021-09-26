President calls for the upcoming opening of the Sei Alalak Bridge in South Kalimantan





It is right that the president asked for the opening of the Alalak bridge in the near future. We are currently coordinating with the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called for the immediate opening of the Sei Alalak Bridge in South Kalimantan which connects the town of Banjarmasin and Barito Kuala district towards central Kalimantan. “It is right that the president asked for the opening of the Alalak bridge in the near future. We are currently in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, ”said the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono in a press release that ANTARA received here on Sunday. Residents of South Kalimantan had previously called on the government to open the bridge to help resolve traffic jams that have frequently occurred in the area connected by the bridge, as the northern ring road has been severely damaged by flooding. Such a protest caught the president’s attention. Knowing that the bridge plays an important role for the community, he then asked to open the bridge soon. “The types of vehicles allowed to cross the bridge are only two-wheelers and passenger cars,” Hartono informed. Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, said he was ready to implement the president’s directive. Related News: Board the Boat and Shop at Lok Baintan Floating Market “We have carried out the final check of the condition of the bridge and it is ready to be opened following the president’s directive,” he said in a statement from the press office of the presidential secretary. Hadimuljono added that the ministry will coordinate with the South Kalimantan Regional Administration and the South Kalimantan Police. “We will coordinate with the South Kalimantan Transport Service and the South Kalimantan Police regarding the restricted operational test as well as to monitor and secure (the area),” he said. He called on residents to respect the highway code as well as two-wheelers and private cars not to park or stop on the bridge. “We are concerned about the newly constructed bridge where many people want to stop to view it and take pictures. For our common interest, please be orderly and obey the traffic rules, ”he stressed. He also urged the public to maintain cleanliness and discipline around the bridge. The construction process of the Sei Alalak Bridge was completed on Friday, September 24, 2021. The bridge was built to replace the 30-year-old Kayu Tangi I Bridge and it will have a big impact on the economy of the community. Related news: Overview of river agritourism in Banjarmasin

