On Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi Urges People To Celebrate And Honor Rivers | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he urged people to observe World Rivers Day and keep in mind the importance the body of water has in our lives. We remember many days and celebrate different types of days. If you ask the young sons and daughters in your household, they can give you a list of these days. But there is one more day we all need to remember and this day is in keeping with Indian traditions, said Prime Minister Modi, who concluded his three-day official visit to the United States, during the 81st Mann Ki Baat edition. “It’s about connecting with the traditions that we’ve been associated with for centuries. It’s World Rivers Day,” he added. World Rivers Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every September and celebrates the world’s waterways. According to the site dedicated to the day, it highlights the many values ​​of rivers and strives to raise public awareness and encourage better management of rivers around the world. Read also | In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urges people to cherish and preserve Sanskrit Prime Minister Modi also said that the proceeds from the ongoing special auction of the gifts he receives will be spent on the government’s flagship project “Namami Gange”. The government has set up a dedicated site pmmementos.gov.in to display and auction online memorabilia priced between 100 and 30,000. Site visitors can filter souvenirs based on price range. “The spirit with which you give me gifts, this campaign will be reinforced with the same spirit. The work of cleaning up rivers and making them pollution-free can be done with the efforts and cooperation of all. public awareness and mass movements play a big role, “he added. Namami Gange is the Centre’s integrated conservation and rejuvenation program launched in June 2014. The prime minister said our writings warn against pollution of rivers and that the western part of the country, especially Gujarat and Rajasthan, where there is a severe water shortage, has started to follow a new tradition. . As the rain begins in Gujarat, we celebrate Jal Jhulni Ekadashi. This means that in today’s era, what we call “Catching the rain” is the same as catching every drop of water or Jal Jhulni. The prime minister also urged people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who he says worked to make cleanliness a mass movement and keep rivers clean. Last month, PM Modi spoke about Sanskrit, legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand, forays made by young Indian entrepreneurs into space and India’s growing startup ecosystem during the Mann Ki Baat program. The prime minister also urged the country to maintain its commitment to the Swacchh Bharat, or Clean India, campaign at all times.

