The president takes off his shoes and gets on a boat in Cilacap





CILACAP, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) takes off his shoes and walks nyeker aka barefoot when releasing hatchlings (turtle chicks) into the sea at Kemiren Beach, South Cilacap District, Central Java, Thursday (9/23/2021). Walk nyeker on the beach is actually a normal thing for most people. But things like that got special when Jokowi did it in the middle of an official visit to his office as president. As the photos uploaded by the Presidential Secretariat’s Press, Media and Information Office (BPMI) show, children who participated in the release of the newborns wore sandals. President Jokowi wears shoes after releasing baby turtles or hatchlings on Kemiren Beach, Cilacap, Central Java, Thursday (9/23/2021). Photo: BPMI Setpres With the release of 1,500 newborns, Jokowi hopes that the conservation of turtles in the country can be maintained and not disappear. In addition to preserving turtles, releasing hatchlings is also believed to be able to create a healthier marine ecosystem and help maintain environmental balance on the coasts and seas of Indonesia. Jokowi also hopes the hatchling release activity can increase community awareness, concern and participation to further preserve the turtles. To achieve this, the government will also conduct large-scale newborn release activities across Indonesia. This program of releasing newborns will not only be carried out in Cilacap but will also be carried out massively on all the beaches of the country. The release of the newborns at Kemiren Beach ended a series of working visits by Jokowi to the South Cilacap district in Central Java. Previously, Jokowi planted mangroves in Tritih Lor village, Jeruklegi district. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took a boat when he came to Tritih Kulon village, North Cilacap district, Cilacap regency on Thursday (9/23/2021) to plant mangroves with the people. Photo: Video screenshot from Setpres YouTube On the occasion of the mangrove plantation, outside of the planned schedule, Jokowi took a fishing boat to cross the river to greet the inhabitants of the village of Tritih Kulon directly on the other side of the river. President Jokowi is seen aboard a boat in a standing position. Without holding on or being afraid to swing, Jokowi was in the boat with three rowing fishermen. Another passenger was A Paspampres group commander Anan Nurakhman who accompanied and escorted the president. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took a boat when he came to Tritih Kulon village, North Cilacap district, Cilacap regency on Thursday (9/23/2021) to plant mangroves with the people. Photo: Video screenshot from Setpres YouTube Mangroves are expected to reduce wave energy, protect beaches from abrasion, prevent water intrusion, improve the coastal environment, and improve habitat in coastal areas. The impact, over time, will also increase the production of fish and other marine products, especially crabs. The government, through the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, will continue to rehabilitate the mangroves. The goal is that by 2021 there will be 34,000 hectares across Indonesia and 600,000 hectares in 2021-2024. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/bumee/264820/presiden-lepas-sepatu-dan-naik-perahu-di-cilacap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos