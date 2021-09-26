PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation through Mann Ki Baat





Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks to the nation through his monthly radio program. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 81st episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. This is the 81st edition of the show, which airs on the last Sunday of each month. The program is broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network as well as on AIR News and the mobile app. The radio show comes after Prime Minister Modi recently concluded his three-day official visit to the United States where he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, a number of senior executives from major US companies, held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, attended the first Quad Summit in person and addressed the United Nations General Assembly. In the latest edition of the Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister applauded Indian Yuva Shakti. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi said: “Indian youth emphasizes quality. The youth of today do not want to walk the predetermined route. She wants to enter the unknown world. Their destination is new, their goal is new, their path is new and their desire is new. Once our young people are determined, they work hard to achieve this goal. They start working there day and night. “ Here are the highlights of PM Modi Mann ki baat: September is an important month, a month in which we celebrate World River Day. A day to remember the contribution of our rivers which selflessly provide us with water

We are marking so many days, but there is one more day that we should be celebrating. It is “World River Day”.

For us, rivers are not a physical thing, for us the river is a living entity.

In our scriptures, even a little pollution in rivers is considered false.

A special auction of gifts I received is going on these days. Profits will go to the ‘Namami Gange’ campaign

It was Mahatma Gandhi who had done the work of making cleanliness a mass movement.

Mahatma Gandhi had associated cleanliness with the dream of independence

Let’s buy Khadi products and mark Bapu Jayanti with great fervor.

The “capable culture”, the “capable determination” and the “capable attitude” of our compatriots are inspiring.

Here is an incident from Siachen that makes us proud.

The One Teacher One Call initiative in Uttar Pradesh is commendable.

Today there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about health and wellness.

Traditionally, these natural products are available in abundance in our country, which is very beneficial for the well-being.

Beyond traditional agriculture, new agricultural experiences, new options, constantly create new forms of self-employment.

The story of two brothers from Pulwama is also an example.

Deen Dayal ji is one of the greatest thinkers of the last century. His philosophy of economics, his policies for the empowerment of society, the path he showed Antyodaya, are as relevant as they are inspiring even today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/mann-ki-baat-live-updates-pm-narendra-modi-addresses-nation-through-mann-ki-baat-2553941

