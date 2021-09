British Labor politician defends calling government ‘scum’

LONDON (AP) The deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition party on Sunday refused to apologize for dealing with the scum of the ruling Tories. Labor lawmaker Angela Rayner called members of the government a bunch of homophobic, racist and misogynistic scum during a reception on Saturday at the party’s annual conference. The comment drew a rebuke from Labor leader Keir Starmer, who said he would not use such language and would speak to Angela about it later. Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said politicians should improve policy, not drag it down the gutter. Let’s see if we get an apology. But Rayner defended the comments, saying she used street language to express her frustration with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tory government. Anyone who leaves children hungry during a pandemic and can donate billions of pounds to their friends on WhatsApp, I think that was pretty crappy, she told Sky News, referring to controversies over supporting poor families. and the award of government contracts during the pandemic. Rayner said she would only apologize if Johnson said sorry for her past homophobic, racist, misogynistic comments. Johnson has a long history of offensive comments, including calling Papua New Guinea cannibals and likening Muslim women who wear face-covering veils to letterboxes. The center-left Labor Party is holding its annual convention in the English seaside town of Brighton, seeking to chart a course to return to power after more than a decade in opposition. Starmer was elected party leader in April 2020, replacing Jeremy Corbyn, more on the left, who had led Labor to two heavy electoral defeats. An advocate for the center-left wing of the party, Starmer struggled to make an impact as the country’s attention was absorbed by the coronavirus pandemic. He is now caught between the two wings of the cranky party. Corbyn’s supporters want him to stick to the socialist policies of his predecessors of nationalization and increased spending. But many Labor lawmakers believe the party must shift to center to win, as it did under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who has won three successive electoral victories. Labor has been out of power since 2010, a decade that saw the country win three Tory prime ministers – David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson. Wednesday’s Starmers conference speech is seen as a key moment for the leader to unite the party or face growing calls for his impeachment.

