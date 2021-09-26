Political indicators: level of satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance decreases compared to before the pandemic





Merdeka.com – The level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has decreased compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance reached 70%, it is now only 58%. This finding is based on the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators survey conducted from September 17 to 21, 2021. “Before the pandemic, around 72.70 percent were satisfied with the performance of the president. So the trend is still downward,” Indonesian Policy Indicators executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said on Sunday (9/26). Looking at it from the demographic side, Burhanuddin said, the older people are, the more satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance increases. However, the higher the level of public education, the lower the satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance. “In terms of income, the lower the income, the higher the level of satisfaction with the president. While the income is over 4 million rupees, the satisfaction is only 53.6%,” said Burhanuddin . He also noted that supporters of Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin in the 2019 presidential election, they tend to be more satisfied with the president’s performance, the figure reaching 66.5%. While the supporters Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno in 2019, only 50.9% were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. According to Burhanuddin, public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance is linked to the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19. The community sees the policy as having a positive impact on the health sector. “This PPKM is perceived positively from the point of view of the health dimension but from an economic point of view, the perceptions of the people questioned are bad. , the highest law in the state is life, although its effect reaches public satisfaction against the president, ”he said. Indonesian Political Indicators conducted a public assessment survey on pandemic management, economic recovery and democracy with 1,200 respondents. Respondents were randomly selected from a random sample of face-to-face surveys conducted from March 2018 to June 2021. Of the 1,200 respondents, the margin of error is approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. The sample comes from all provinces. Telephone survey. (mdk / gil)

