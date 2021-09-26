Incidents of left-wing extremism down 23% due to crackdown by Prime Minister Modi: Amit Shah





Union Home Secretary Amit Shah says Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ crackdown on left-wing extremism has been very successful as death toll drops below 200 after six decades of fighting . Shah chaired a review meeting in New Delhi on Left Extremism (LWE) on Sunday. Shah said: “The joint efforts of Center and States to suppress left-wing extremism led by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) have yielded great success. In decades of fighting, we have reached a point where the death toll is below 200 for the first time and this is a shared and tremendous achievement for all of us. “ The meeting lasted about three and a half hours, attended by the chief ministers of the states of the districts affected by Naxal except Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The CMs of these three states did not attend the meeting and sent representatives. Shah urged the chief secretaries of affected states to hold a review meeting with DGPs and central agency officials every three months to deal with LWE. He said that over the past two years there have been successful efforts to increase security camps in areas lacking them, especially in Chhattisgarh, as well as in Maharashtra and Odisha. He also said that if we do not get rid of the LWE problem completely, the full development of the affected country and states is not possible. Giving details of the work being done to strengthen the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), he said: “There has been a reduction in fixed state spending for the deployment of CAPFs of approximately Rs 2,900 crore in 2019. -2020 compared to 2018 -19. The Indian government has been waging a two-front battle for many years without paying attention to political parties, those who want to give up arms and be part of democracy are welcome, but those who take up arms and injure innocent people and police will get the same answer. Shah also reviewed the development work and said that no work has been done in the past 60 years in areas affected by Naxal. “The root cause of the dissatisfaction is the lack of development in the six decades since independence, but now the development is taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Naxalites have also understood that the innocent will not be misled by them. This is why it is important to pursue uninterrupted development at a rapid pace, “read a statement issued by the Interior Ministry. “The combat has killed more than 16,000 civilians over the past 40 years, it is now over and must be accelerated and made decisive. Recently, the Indian government has been successful in getting insurgent groups to surrender their weapons, especially in the northeast, ”Shah said. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati raj Giriraj Singh, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Communications, IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. “The Chief Ministers of Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and the Minister of Interior of Andhra Pradesh, senior officials of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala , the union interior minister, senior officials of the central armed police forces and many senior officers from and state governments also attended the meeting, ”the interior ministry said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

