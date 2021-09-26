Can Xi End China’s “Golden Age”?

Within a generation, a new class of the super-rich is emerging from a society in which millions of rural migrants work hard in factories for a pittance.

Corruption is becoming the most common mode of influence in politics. The opportunists recklessly speculate on land and real estate. Financial risks simmer as local governments borrow to finance railways and other major infrastructure projects. And all of this is happening in the world’s most promising emerging market and growing global power.

No, this is not a description of contemporary China, but rather of the United States in the “golden age” (c. 1870 to 1900). This period of formation of American capitalism is remembered as golden rather than golden, because under the veneer of rapid industrialization and economic growth, many problems have escalated.

Public reactions against the Golden Age sparked sweeping economic and social reforms that ushered in the Progressive Era (circa 1890s to 1920s). This domestic revolution, along with imperial acquisitions abroad, paved the way for the Americas to rise as a 20th century superpower.

China is going through a similar phase, but certainly not the same. After coming to power in 2012 during China’s golden age, President Xi Jinping now presides over a much richer country than that ruled by his predecessors. But Xi also faces a host of issues related to a middle-income capitalist economy, including corruption. As he warned in his first Politburo speech in 2012, corruption will inevitably doom the Party and the state.

Over the past few decades, the Chinese economy has soared along with a particular kind of venality: the elite exchanges of power and wealth, or what I call access money. From the 2000s, the incidence of embezzlement and petty extortion declined as the government strengthened its oversight capacity and enthusiastically welcomed investors. But high-stakes corruption exploded as politically connected capitalists offered politicians lavish bribes in exchange for lucrative privileges.

Cronyism has been accompanied by growing inequalities. Since the 1980s, income inequality has grown faster in China than in the United States. the growth stages have made huge gains.

A third problem is that of systemic financial risks. In 2020, the finance ministry warned that local government debt was approaching 100% of all revenue combined. If local governments default, the banks and financial institutions that have lent them massive sums will be at risk, potentially setting off a chain reaction. And it is not only public finances that are in difficulty. Evergrande, China’s second-largest real estate developer, has $ 300 billion in debt and is facing insolvency.

These latent crises should not be considered in isolation; rather, they are interconnected parts of China’s golden age. Corruption in the form of access money has prompted government officials to aggressively promote construction and investment, whether sustainable or not. The luxury properties that have enriched colluding state and business elites have mushroomed across the country, while affordable housing remains scarce. Those with political connections and wealth have easily reaped inordinate profits through speculative investments.

Likewise, in the digital economy, what was once an arena for all has consolidated around a few titans who can easily crush the small players. Factory workers are being replaced by concert workers who work long hours with few labor protections. Fed up with excessive materialism and the mad rush in society, young people protest by lying flat (by ceasing to fight).

The decline of China’s golden age poses multiple threats to Xi. Corruption, inequality and financial meltdown can trigger social unrest and erode the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, given its promise of equality and justice. These issues, especially the corruption of elites, which enriches rival factions, all undermine Xis’ personal hold on power.

Thus, Xi is determined to bring China out of its golden age, both to save the CCP and to cement his own legacy as a leader who will fulfill the Party’s original mission. While Deng Xiaoping aspired to make China rich, Xi also wants to make China clean and fair.

Over the past two months, Western investors have abruptly woken up to Xis’ calls for common prosperity. But Xis’ socialist mission actually began in 2012, when he pledged to eradicate rural poverty and simultaneously launched the largest anti-corruption campaign in the history of the CCP. Xi has maintained these campaigns despite the pandemic, and he proudly proclaimed in 2020 that his poverty reduction goals were met on time.

More recently, these campaigns have extended to a wave of regulatory crackdowns on big tech companies, bans on private tutoring, caps on house prices and crackdowns on wealthy celebrities. To top it off, Xi personally urged the wealthy to share their wealth with society.

Americas Gilded Age provides a historical perspective to make sense of Xis’ actions. All crony capitalist economies, however fast they grow, end up encountering limits. If American history is any guide, the problems facing China today are not necessarily catastrophic. It all depends on what the decision makers do next. If the issues are dealt with appropriately, China, too, can move from risky and unbalanced growth to better development.

But as the progressive American era has relied on democratic measures to combat crony capitalism, for example, through political activism and a filthy free press that has denounced corruption, Xi is trying to summon the own China’s progressive era through command and control. The world has yet to see a government successfully overcome the side effects of decree capitalism.

Decades earlier, Mao Zedong attempted to order rapid industrialization and failed disastrously. The lesson is that because descending orders can turn against them, they should not be seen as the solution to all problems. If applied excessively and arbitrarily, the bans and decrees will lower investor confidence in China’s rulers’ commitment to rules-based markets.

Progressivism in America laid the national foundation for the country’s international primacy in the 20th century. Whether Xi can order China out of the Golden Age will determine the continuity of China’s rise in the 21st.

Yuen Yuen Ang, associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is the author of How China Escaped the Poverty Trap and Chinas Gilded Age. Project union, 2021