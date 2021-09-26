Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to derail her uncle’s $ 100 million lawsuit





Michael Cohen (left), Donald Trump (right) Getty / Getty

Donald Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times for tax coverage.

Michael Cohen has suggested that the lawsuit could backfire on Donald Trump if Donald Trump is forced to give a statement.

Cohen said his former boss’s depositions were the “dumbest written piece of paper you’ve ever seen.”

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, has suggested that Mary Trump could turn against her uncle’s “ridiculous” trial by making him give a deposition.

The former president sued his niece, The New York Times, and three journalists for $ 100 million following an investigation by the newspaper into his tax records.

“If I were Mary Trump and her lawyer, I would turn around and say, don’t fight this, just respond to the complaint and look for the depositions, let’s seek the discovery,” Cohen said during his appearance on MSNBC on Saturday.

“Because one thing’s for sure, and I’ve read dozens of Donald Trump’s depositions, it’s the dumbest written document you’ve ever seen. Nothing makes sense. It’s all circular.”

Michael Cohen said he was currently on trial against the Trump Organization and had requested depositions from Trump, which his lawyers refused.

“They are adamant that they don’t want him sitting down for depositions because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Even though it’s actually him, he has absolutely no idea and he lies so much, he doesn’t even remember the lies he told yesterday, ”Cohen said.

Michael Cohen is currently under house arrest as he is serving the final months of a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple crimes in 2018.

Trump’s lawsuit against Mary Trump centers on the New York Times 18-month investigation into Trump’s finances, which won a Pulitzer Prize.

The lawsuit alleges the newspaper convinced Mary Trump to “take files out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times” in violation of a confidentiality agreement.

Mary Trump, a fierce critic of her uncle, said her uncle was a “fucking loser” for taking her to court.

“It’s desperation. The walls are closing, and he throws everything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he will try to change the subject,” she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

