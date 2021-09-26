View host Ana Navarro applauds Donald Trump Jr after comment on obesity





After leaving the filming of “The View” mid-show on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, guest host Ana Navarro reported on Saturday that she didn’t actually have the virus – and she had a few choice words for Donald Trump Jr., who took the opportunity to insult his weight.

“Thank you for your concern. I don’t have COVID, ”Navarro tweeted on Saturday. “Lucky for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with COVID, your dad is a phone call away assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call her for you.

Navarro applauded Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted about Navarro just hours after she and her co-host Sunny Hostin left the show’s set. He chose to ignore Hostin altogether, instead targeting Navarro, a longtime Republican agent who heavily criticized Donald Trump. “Given the news from Ana Navarro, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 and obesity,” Trump Jr. wrote.

On Friday night, Navarro appeared on “Andersen Cooper 360” to reassure fans that she “felt good” and had actually tested negative twice within hours since the heckling on “The View”.

“So we did a rapid antigen test and we did a PCR, both came back false positive for me,” Navarro told Cooper. “I can’t speak for Sunny, it’s her private life. It’s up to her to talk about her test results. And I’m waiting for another, so I can go home to Miami.

On Saturday, Navarro returned to Twitter with another update, claiming that all tests since that first positive test have come back negative, including a third PCR test.

But the positive test not only led Hostin and Navarro to leave the set on Friday, but prompted remaining co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines to continue a live interview with Vice President Kamala Harris – who remained isolated in a room elsewhere in the studio building and did not come on set.

“I want to thank Kamala Harris and her team for being such pros and for rolling with the punches,” said Navarro. “And thanks to the team at ‘The View’, especially Joy Behar and Sara Haines, for keeping the show going.”

