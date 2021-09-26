Imran Khan hails game-changing Karachi coastal development plan





ISLAMABAD: Well done, Prime Minister Said Imran Khan said while congratulating the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on raising the curtain of the Karachi New Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) and called the project a change for the city, reported ARY News.

He said earlier today via his official Twitter account that the inclusion of KCCDZ “in CPEC is a game-changer.” It will clean our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 social housing units and “present opportunities for investors”.

The inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the CPEC is a game-changer. Clean up our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 low-income housing units and present opportunities for investors. Put Khi at the same level as the developed port cities Well done @MaritimeGovPK

September 26, 2021

“Put Khi [Karachi] at par with developed port cities, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan noted.

Multi-billion dollar CPEC project to place Karachi among the world’s top port cities

Yesterday, China and Pakistan reached consensus on integrating the multibillion-dollar Karachi Coast Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) project under the CPEC.

Consensus was reached at the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC on September 23, according to a press release shared by Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on his official Twitter account.

He said the project, an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, will focus on providing Karachi with an area of ​​state-of-the-art urban infrastructure, placing the metropolis among the top port cities in the world.

The KCCDZ will be executed through direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the statement said. The planned investment volume is approximately $ 3.5 billion.

The project, which will be built on a reclaimed area of ​​approximately 640 hectares in the western rear water marshes of KPT, will be a flagship project not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting low-cost housing, KCCDZ will also provide residential relocation to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums, the statement read.

