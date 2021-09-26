Politics
Boris Johnson’s threats to abandon the Brexit deal on the North are not helpful, says Irish EU commissioner
Irish EU Commissioner Mairad McGuinness has warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to drop threats to set aside Northern Ireland’s special trade status after Brexit.
s McGuinness was speaking after a visit to London for talks on the status of the UK money market in the EU after Brexit, which included a meeting with UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.
She said the EU will soon release new proposals to address the practical problems of the North’s trade with England, Scotland and Wales, in particular focusing on securing drug supplies.
But she warned that triggering a safeguard clause in the EU-UK Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland was “not helpful.” Discussions about this threat persist, especially ahead of the UK Conservative Party’s conference which opens in Manchester on October 3.
The Financial Services Commissioner said London should instead seek practical solutions to how the Northern Ireland Protocol would work. She again insisted that the London-Brussels agreements concluded at the end of 2019 and again in December 2020 cannot be reopened and that there can be no question of opening an escape clause, under article 16. of the agreement.
“I don’t think this is the first approach, we should try to find solutions. I think threats are not helpful and I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances,” said Ms McGuinness. at the BBC. Andrew Marr Show.
UK Brexit Minister David Frost had said it would be a “grave mistake” to think the UK would not trigger Article 16. But Ms McGuinness again stressed that the EU-UK deal does not would be “not renegotiated”.
Article 16 is an emergency clause in the Northern Ireland Protocol which allows parts of the agreement to be temporarily set aside.
It requires proof that the agreement causes “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties likely to persist, or trade diversion”.
But the process aims to prevent the return of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, keeping the North in the EU’s single goods market.
Northern Unionists and conservative Brexiteers argue the protocol harms trade with other parts of the UK by creating a border with the Irish Sea. ”But officials in Brussels say that’s precisely what London agreed throughout the process.
More positively, Ms McGuinness said that the European Commission will present a package of measures aimed at addressing issues related to the functioning of the protocol in the coming weeks. She added that the EU would also help the Mr Change conference, which the UK is hosting in Glasgow next month.
Ms McGuinness said the EU would change its own rules to make the situation easier for drug supplies in the North.
“The European Union has no wishes and will never deprive the people of Northern Ireland of drug supplies, so we will solve this problem, this is essential,” Ms McGuinness told RT in an interview. separate.
Ms McGuinness, former editor-in-chief of Independent Agriculture, also said research has shown that Northern Ireland’s agribusiness supports the principle of approving EU food safety standards known as SPS – to facilitate technical controls.
“The voices in Northern Ireland want an agreement – an SPS as we call it – an agreement on these issues. I’m not sure that’s the view in London, in the political bodies. But I would ask them. to look into that because that will be a big part of the solution, ”she told RT.
The Irish commissioner said the focus must be on solving the practical problems of controls in the North in order to protect the integrity of the EU’s single market without borders.
She said the EU head of Brexit negotiations, Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, will soon publish Brussels’ response to the British proposals presented in July.
