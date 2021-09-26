Donald Trump responsible for Meng Wanzhou’s ordeal





Editor’s Note: Anthony Moretti is Associate Professor in the Department of Communication and Organizational Leadership at Robert Morris University. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

Meng Wanzhou is at home. She should blame Donald Trump for the unnecessary and stressful ordeal she has had to endure over the past two years.

To understand this disastrous geopolitical history, we must remember several important points.

First, Donald Trump hates China; that was clear when he was president of the United States and it continues today, although because he is no longer in the White House, few people care about his absurd ramblings. Whether it was the tariffs, his coronavirus rhetoric, the promotion of the reckless “Chinese Initiative” or the attempt to deny Chinese students the opportunity to study in the United States, Trump was a one-man wrecking team when it came to undermining Sino-US relations.

Therefore, when Trump asked his Justice Department to build a worthless case against Meng, no one should have doubted his true intention: he wanted to provide another example of his hatred of China. And because Meng was the CFO of a company he despised and the daughter of the company founder, she was the perfect pawn in his game.

This brings us to the second point: Trump wanted to destroy Huawei. Trump fully embraced the idea that Huawei was a tool of the Chinese government, a multinational telecommunications powerhouse eager to spy on its customers and then share the data it had collected with the Chinese government. In reality, Trump would not accept Huawei for creating solid products that have attracted many Western countries and customers. Instead, he saw deception where there was none. Trump undermined Huawei’s ability to further develop and sell its cellphones by cutting off the supply of chips and other software that it regularly bought from U.S. companies.

While Trump has failed to decimate Huawei, he has hurt the company’s near-term prospects and, perhaps more importantly, its international reputation. A senior Huawei official admitted this week that fewer Huawei phones are on the market due to various sanctions ordered by Trump. To date, US President Joe Biden has not relaxed the sanctions. And keep in mind that Trump caused the founder of Huawei many sleepless nights knowing his daughter was still under house arrest in Canada; the psychological toll this caused to Meng and his father is something Trump would have appreciated.

Meng Wanzhou issues a statement to the media as she leaves provincial court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2021. / Getty

Third, for some inexplicable reason, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to be the United States’ proxy in this bizarre situation. Chances are it will be decades before the world finds out why Trudeau – who seemed to dislike Trump – acquiesced in having Meng arrested while she was in Canada. The arrest took about three years of effort by her lawyers to fight Meng’s extradition to the United States, where she was reportedly accused of defrauding a major international bank. On September 24, she denied any guilt while accepting the US case against her. Before the end of the day, she was on a plane to China.

Fourth, President Biden wanted to end this fiasco. Biden may never be a friend of China, but he doesn’t have the animosity his predecessor had for the country. As a result, he recognized Meng’s situation for what it was: Baloney. He acts in this situation much like he does with the “China Initiative,” which was Trump’s clumsy idea to arrest several Chinese academics and accuse them of seeking to steal secrets from American companies. Using the levers of power at his disposal, Biden wants to stamp out many of the ridiculous policies promoted by Trump; making sure Meng can return home is consistent with this effort.

Fifth, the elections in Canada had to be taken into account. You may recall that Canada held a parliamentary election just a few days ago, an election that resulted in Trudeau remaining the prime minister of the country. The six or so weeks of the campaign did not require any decision regarding Meng; it is not possible to predict how such an announcement would have affected the Canadian election. But no one should doubt that Trudeau’s re-election immediately opened the door to the end of Meng’s fight to be extradited.

The good news is that Meng will soon be able to enjoy many days and nights with his family and friends. Thank Biden for recognizing it was about time this happened. But also blame one person for creating this mess: Trump.

