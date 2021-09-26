President Jokowi attends Sahid University virtual graduation ceremony, Sandiaga live from Bali





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Sahid University has again organized postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma III degrees amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In support of the recovery of Indonesian tourism, the 45th graduation ceremony focused on the theme of Excellent Human Resources and Character for Advanced Indonesia, with the sub-theme #BaliBangkit #BaliKembali. The graduation ceremony was opened with a video showing the Sahid University present for Indonesian tourism and staging with Balinese tourist nuances. Graduation congratulations from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo became a special gift during this graduation ceremony. Another peculiarity, the graduation ceremony brought together the largest number of graduates since the founding of Sahid University and carried out in a hybrid way, namely offline at Sahid University with strict health protocols and online via zoom virtual & youtube. No less special, there were graduates who attended the graduation ceremony at their workplace in offshore oil drilling without compromising the solemnity of the graduation ceremony. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in his address advised graduates to keep abreast of the latest developments, to prepare to compete in an increasingly open and globalized labor market. Not only to be a talented job seeker but also to be able to create jobs and become an engine of quality economic growth. Participate and contribute to humanity and the progress of the nation, solve social problems through technology and continuous innovation and become the pride of family, alma mater, nation and state . The 45th graduation ceremony of Sahid University, held on Saturday September 25, 2021, brought together 454 graduates, including 115 people from postgraduate programs; 102 people from the Faculty of Economics and Commerce; 80 people from the Faculty of Communication Sciences; 84 people from the engineering faculty; 59 people from the Faculty of Food and Health Technologies and 13 people from the Faculty of Law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wartakota.tribunnews.com/2021/09/26/live-dari-bali-menparekraf-sandiaga-uno-hadiri-wisuda-virtual-usahid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos