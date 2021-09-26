Trump Rally Crowd Turns On Mark Zuckerberg And Sings “Lock Him Up”





Supporters of Donald Trump attending his rally in Georgia on Saturday night turned on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, chanting “Lock him up.”

The crowd responded after an attack by Trump, who incorrectly cited a Fox News report and claimed that Georgian officials took $ 45 million from Mark Zuckerberg to fund election-related activities, which he said allegedly skewed the election to help Joe Biden win. In fact, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $ 400 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which distributed grants to nearly every state to help administer the elections.

Trump appeared delighted with the anger of the crowd at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. He replied after the chant: Well, they should watch this. What does it mean?

The men were closer. A new biography of venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Contrarian, claims that Zuckerberg agreed in a 2019 White House meeting that included Thiel not to check political publications if Trump avoided strict regulations.

Zuckerberg dismissed the account as ridiculous. But Trump told Fox News earlier this month that Zuckerberg used to come to the White House to kiss my ass so the president wouldn’t ban Facebook.

Zuckerberg and Thiel had dinner with Trump in 2019 at the White House when Zuckerberg was in Washington testifying at a hearing on his company’s new cryptocurrency, Facebook confirmed much later. But none of the men revealed what had been discussed.

After the U.S. Capitol Uprising on Jan.6, Trump was banned by Facebook until 2023 and banned permanently by Twitter. Trump called the January 6 riot a hoax at the Georgia rally.

In addition to attacking his enemies at the rally, Trump widely displayed his grievances of electoral defeat, once again baseless claiming that he won the presidential election. He even insisted he won in Arizona just a day after it was revealed that a draft report by listeners supporting Cyber ​​Ninjas ballots, hired by the state Senate. Republican, had determined that Biden had won. Trump called Biden a Marxist at the rally.

He also said Democrat Stacey Abrams, a candidate for state governor in 2018, might have been a better choice than current GOP Governor Brian Kemp.

Trump is furious with Kemp, whom he whipped like a disaster, for refusing to overturn the results of the state’s presidential election, which was narrowly won by Biden. In a phone call recorded last year after the election, Trump ordered Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough voice to turn his defeat into victory.

Having Abrams, I think, might be better than having your current governor, if you want to know the truth, Trump said at the rally, eliciting loud boos from the crowd.

Stacey would you like to take her place? It’s okay with me, Trump teased.

We don’t want her! someone shouted in the crowd.

Trump has already endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) To oust Raffensperger, and former NFL football star Herschel Walker to challenge Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). The Associated Press reported in July that documents revealed that Walker, who also spoke at the rally in Georgia, detailed accusations of threats made by Walker to his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated claims about commercial success and erratic behavior which confused its commercial allies.

