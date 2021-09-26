When Jokowi promises to take over Indosat, now “married” to Tri





Jakarta – After a long wait, PT Indosat Tbk (ISAT) and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3I) or Tri have finally officially merged. The merger was marked by the signing of a definitive transaction agreement by the two parent companies, namely Ooredoo and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited on September 16. Regarding the merger of Indosat with Tri, the public once again remembered the promise of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the 2014 presidential election to buy back the shares of Indosat. Flashback based on detikcom records, Indosat was separated from government ownership as a state-owned enterprise (BUMN) in December 2002. At that time, Indosat’s majority stake was sold to a company of Neighboring state, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (ST Telemedia). The incident remained etched in the memory of the Indonesian people precisely when the government was ruled by the era of President Megawati Soekarnoputri. Through the Ministry of Public Enterprise, it then sold 517.5 million shares, representing approximately 50.0% of the Series B shares in two stages. “In May 2002, the government sold 8.1% of our outstanding shares through an accelerated global tender. In December 2002, the government sold 41.9% of our Series B shares to a former subsidiary of STT Communications Ltd (STT), “cited by the company’s official website, Sunday (9/26/2021). According to detikcom records, STT purchased Indosat on December 15, 2002 with US $ 630 million, or approximately Rs 5.62 trillion, for the purchase of 41.94% shares, which is equivalent to 434,250,000 shares at 12,950 rupees per share. In 2008, ST Telemedia sold all the shares of PT Indosat Tbk to Qatar Telecom QSC (Qtel). At that time, Qatar spent S $ 2.4 billion, or US $ 1.8 billion, or approximately 16.740 trillion rupees (US $ 9.300). This means that Singapore made a big profit from the sale of Indosat shares. The Indosat share buyback plan also emerged during the 2014 presidential election. According to detikcom notes, Jokowi once disclosed a plan to buy back Indosat shares that had been sold due to economic crisis. But at that time, Jokowi had a condition to buy out Indosat. “We said there was a buyout clause. Of course the buyout is if the price is reasonable and appropriate, usually when the stock is right, the stock is right, the price is definitely a sweetener, ask for the most sweet, ”Jokowi said. on the sidelines of the campaign in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Monday June 23, 2014. Jokowi also said that in order to buy back Indosat shares, the condition of economic growth above 7% is very important. “That’s why I’m saying that if it can grow above 7%, buying Indosat is not something difficult,” he said at the time. However, that promise never materialized. In the first 5 years of leadership, economic growth did not reach 7%. During the second period, an economic growth of 7% was achieved and now Indosat has merged with Tri instead of being bought out. For your information, following the merger, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison will be jointly controlled by Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison. The combined company will remain listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. The Indonesian government owns 9.6% of the shares, PT Tiga Telekomunikasi Indonesia owns 10.8% of the shares and other public shareholders own around 14.0% of the shares. Following the above transaction, the Parties will each own 50% of Ooredoo Asia, which will be renamed Ooredoo Hutchison Asia and will hold 65.6% of the capital and control of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. (dna / dna)

