China asks effeminate male celebrities to stand up

Macho men are in the game and effeminate male performers are out as Beijing expands its crackdown on China’s entertainment industry, attributing the rise of unmanly men to American influence in Japan.

Male celebrities, even the richest, change their images overnight now that the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration and other government agencies have made it clear that men who can be described as “niang pao “, a derogatory term for effeminate men, are not more appropriate models.

New government controls call on broadcasters to enforce a “correct beauty standard” and stop booking male celebrities who do not meet manly standards.

Huang Zitao was once a member of the South Korean boy band Exo, which performs in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese. Now without eye makeup and earrings, the Chinese singer posted selfies of a shirtless “gym rat” showing off his muscles on social media.

What about the idol Wang Yibo? No more faded blonde locks, replaced by black hair.

Jonathan Sullivan, professor of political science and director of Chinese programs at the Asian Research Institute at the University of Nottingham, called the latest development “sad.”

“Personal style was one of the few areas from which politics had withdrawn, and Chinese youth were free to express themselves individually,” he told VOA Mandarin in an email message. “If this freedom is also subject to state constituencies, I think that’s a pretty sad development.”

Ma, a Chinese cultural commentator who has asked Mandarin VOA to use only his first name for his security, said the latest campaign is aimed at ensuring that China has warriors ready for any future military action.

“Promoting gentler male characters has nothing to do with politics, but if a country is preparing for a military conflict, having enough manpower is essential,” he said. “China’s one-child policy has dramatically reduced China’s combat readiness, so authorities are now attacking the culture of sissy men to ensure they have enough manly soldiers to prepare for possible wars. the future.”

Sullivan said the outcry over the “masculinity crisis” has been mounting for several years.

“For me, the emphasis on how male celebrities dress and behave is a red herring. Another example of ‘social engineering’, as soccer players are told to cover their tattoos,” did he declare. “I wouldn’t interpret this as a desire to increase the ‘conflict readiness’ of Chinese men, but it is certainly in line with the ‘robust posture’ of the Xi era.” [[ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWc31Szc4UU ]]

Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has stressed that the Chinese Communist Party must lead everyone to a position that extends its control, and its own, over all aspects of life. The country’s powerful tech industry and influential entertainment industry are its latest targets.

Protect youth

The Chinese Cyberspace Administration in May launched a “qing lang campaign” or “light and bright campaign” with the aim of eliminating “harmful online problems that affect the mental health of young people.”

August 28, China Internet Information Center, a state-run web portal, posted photos of popular male celebrities in an article titled “We Must Stop Niang Pao Culture.” The term “niang pao” comes from a 2007 Taiwanese drama in which it was used to describe a male character considered “weak and emotional like a woman”.

Chinese netizens reacted quickly to the article. “Don’t judge other’s beauty standards. Don’t force others to agree with your beauty standard,” one said.

Another posted: “All forms of beauty should be respected. Girls don’t need to be feminine and boys don’t need to be masculine.”

On September 2, China’s television regulator released new rules banning effeminate male celebrities. Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics” to “vigorously promote excellent traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.”

This week, Chinese state media renewed their promotion of an idea first presented in 2019: The United States pushed a sissy image on Japanese men to reduce aggression in the island nation it won in World War II.

Chinese state media Global Times published an article on Wednesday titled “Japan’s ‘Niang Pao’ Culture: A Great Chess Game by the United States? This suggested that by influencing the post-war Japanese entertainment industry, the United States was the source of contemporary Tokyo pop culture, which spread the ideal of masculine effemicity to others. East Asian countries.

Changing standards

Most people in China’s entertainment industry believe that the effeminate male ideal originated in neighboring Japan and South Korea.

The trend began when Japanese superstar Takuya Kimura, then a member of SMAP, one of Asia’s best-selling boy groups, appeared in a 1996 television commercial for Kanebo lipsticks. He came out of a romantic tangle with colorful lips and the slogan “Attack me with super lips”. Kanebo has sold over 3 million lipsticks in two months.

In 2018, under the title “Love me, love my lipstick” China Daily, a state-controlled outlet, wrote: “Of course you can’t have (Kimura), but having a lipstick he used might bring him a bit closer to you.”

The story referred to a lipstick campaign by French company Guerlain, which starred Chinese actor Yang Yang, and cited many other male artists as the “faces” of Western cosmetic companies.

Wang Hailin, scriptwriter vice president of the Chinese National Association of Motion Picture Literature, has long been critical of effeminate male celebrities.

“If the most popular actors in our country are those who look neutral, it will pose a threat to beauty standards in our country,” he said during an appearance on a talk show in 2018.

In February, the Ministry of Education began promoting sports in Chinese schools by publishing The Proposal to Prevent the Feminization of Male Adolescents, a set of guidelines calling for “vigorous development” activities, such as soccer, to “cultivate student masculinity.”

Wang lambasted the boy groups earlier this month, saying, “If a man pays too much attention to his outfits and makeup, it means he’s trying to avoid responsibility and our society is backing down. If we have more athletic and manly men, it means that our society is moving forward and improving. ”

Ma, the cultural commentator, said the entertainment industry should discuss the government’s latest standard for male looks before enforcing them too strictly.

“Some like femininity and others like masculinity. We should allow different standards of beauty to coexist and achieve a point of equilibrium,” he said. “When the authorities intervene, it is difficult to achieve a real balance.”

VOA Mandarin Service reporter Lin Yang contributed to this report.