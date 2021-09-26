Politics
China asks effeminate male celebrities to stand up
Macho men are in the game and effeminate male performers are out as Beijing expands its crackdown on China’s entertainment industry, attributing the rise of unmanly men to American influence in Japan.
Male celebrities, even the richest, change their images overnight now that the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration and other government agencies have made it clear that men who can be described as “niang pao “, a derogatory term for effeminate men, are not more appropriate models.
New government controls call on broadcasters to enforce a “correct beauty standard” and stop booking male celebrities who do not meet manly standards.
Huang Zitao was once a member of the South Korean boy band Exo, which performs in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese. Now without eye makeup and earrings, the Chinese singer posted selfies of a shirtless “gym rat” showing off his muscles on social media.
What about the idol Wang Yibo? No more faded blonde locks, replaced by black hair.
Jonathan Sullivan, professor of political science and director of Chinese programs at the Asian Research Institute at the University of Nottingham, called the latest development “sad.”
“Personal style was one of the few areas from which politics had withdrawn, and Chinese youth were free to express themselves individually,” he told VOA Mandarin in an email message. “If this freedom is also subject to state constituencies, I think that’s a pretty sad development.”
Ma, a Chinese cultural commentator who has asked Mandarin VOA to use only his first name for his security, said the latest campaign is aimed at ensuring that China has warriors ready for any future military action.
“Promoting gentler male characters has nothing to do with politics, but if a country is preparing for a military conflict, having enough manpower is essential,” he said. “China’s one-child policy has dramatically reduced China’s combat readiness, so authorities are now attacking the culture of sissy men to ensure they have enough manly soldiers to prepare for possible wars. the future.”
Sullivan said the outcry over the “masculinity crisis” has been mounting for several years.
“For me, the emphasis on how male celebrities dress and behave is a red herring. Another example of ‘social engineering’, as soccer players are told to cover their tattoos,” did he declare. “I wouldn’t interpret this as a desire to increase the ‘conflict readiness’ of Chinese men, but it is certainly in line with the ‘robust posture’ of the Xi era.” [[ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWc31Szc4UU ]]
Since coming to power in 2012, President Xi Jinping has stressed that the Chinese Communist Party must lead everyone to a position that extends its control, and its own, over all aspects of life. The country’s powerful tech industry and influential entertainment industry are its latest targets.
Protect youth
The Chinese Cyberspace Administration in May launched a “qing lang campaign” or “light and bright campaign” with the aim of eliminating “harmful online problems that affect the mental health of young people.”
August 28, China Internet Information Center, a state-run web portal, posted photos of popular male celebrities in an article titled “We Must Stop Niang Pao Culture.” The term “niang pao” comes from a 2007 Taiwanese drama in which it was used to describe a male character considered “weak and emotional like a woman”.
Chinese netizens reacted quickly to the article. “Don’t judge other’s beauty standards. Don’t force others to agree with your beauty standard,” one said.
Another posted: “All forms of beauty should be respected. Girls don’t need to be feminine and boys don’t need to be masculine.”
On September 2, China’s television regulator released new rules banning effeminate male celebrities. Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal aesthetics” to “vigorously promote excellent traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture.”
This week, Chinese state media renewed their promotion of an idea first presented in 2019: The United States pushed a sissy image on Japanese men to reduce aggression in the island nation it won in World War II.
Chinese state media Global Times published an article on Wednesday titled “Japan’s ‘Niang Pao’ Culture: A Great Chess Game by the United States? This suggested that by influencing the post-war Japanese entertainment industry, the United States was the source of contemporary Tokyo pop culture, which spread the ideal of masculine effemicity to others. East Asian countries.
Changing standards
Most people in China’s entertainment industry believe that the effeminate male ideal originated in neighboring Japan and South Korea.
The trend began when Japanese superstar Takuya Kimura, then a member of SMAP, one of Asia’s best-selling boy groups, appeared in a 1996 television commercial for Kanebo lipsticks. He came out of a romantic tangle with colorful lips and the slogan “Attack me with super lips”. Kanebo has sold over 3 million lipsticks in two months.
In 2018, under the title “Love me, love my lipstick” China Daily, a state-controlled outlet, wrote: “Of course you can’t have (Kimura), but having a lipstick he used might bring him a bit closer to you.”
The story referred to a lipstick campaign by French company Guerlain, which starred Chinese actor Yang Yang, and cited many other male artists as the “faces” of Western cosmetic companies.
Wang Hailin, scriptwriter vice president of the Chinese National Association of Motion Picture Literature, has long been critical of effeminate male celebrities.
“If the most popular actors in our country are those who look neutral, it will pose a threat to beauty standards in our country,” he said during an appearance on a talk show in 2018.
In February, the Ministry of Education began promoting sports in Chinese schools by publishing The Proposal to Prevent the Feminization of Male Adolescents, a set of guidelines calling for “vigorous development” activities, such as soccer, to “cultivate student masculinity.”
Wang lambasted the boy groups earlier this month, saying, “If a man pays too much attention to his outfits and makeup, it means he’s trying to avoid responsibility and our society is backing down. If we have more athletic and manly men, it means that our society is moving forward and improving. ”
Ma, the cultural commentator, said the entertainment industry should discuss the government’s latest standard for male looks before enforcing them too strictly.
“Some like femininity and others like masculinity. We should allow different standards of beauty to coexist and achieve a point of equilibrium,” he said. “When the authorities intervene, it is difficult to achieve a real balance.”
VOA Mandarin Service reporter Lin Yang contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-tells-effeminate-male-celebrities-to-man-up-/6244721.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]