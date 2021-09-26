Trump praises border patrol agents who loaded Haitian migrants on horseback





Donald Trump praised the mounted border patrol agents who loaded a group of Haitian migrants at the US border with Mexico.

The former president claimed officers were doing a hell of a job after images were broadcast showing horsemen swinging long reins at migrants on the ground and grabbing others in Del Rio, Texas.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday he was horrified by the photographs and said the incident would be investigated at the highest level. President Joe Biden said the agents’ behavior was outrageous and they would suffer the consequences.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in the town of Perry in Georgia, Mr Trump referred to the incident and suggested that an investigation into the runners’ behavior was unfair.

During his speech, Mr. Trump baselessly claimed that migrants had crossed our borders in recent days, laughing in the face of our border patrol officers.

Referring to the Biden administration’s investigation into agent behavior, he continued: They prey on the riders of the horses rather than the people who entered illegally, isn’t that incredible?

They just put them under surveillance and they are in big trouble. Most people would say they’re doing a hell of a job.

Mr Trump added: It would never happen if I was president.

Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Trump claimed that the recent surge in the number of migrants at the border represented an invasion – prompting to build the wall of crowd chanting. Mr Trump has said Mr Biden could complete this wall in a month if he so chooses.

Thousands of Haitian migrants have converged at the Del Rio port of entry in recent weeks. A makeshift camp at the border post was cleaned up on Saturday, US customs and border protection said.

Large numbers of migrants trying to enter the country are deported under Title 42 – a policy that began under the Trump administration. It allows the United States to deport migrants without allowing them to seek asylum if they pose a risk to public health.

Many migrants risk deportation because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the United States. A devastating earthquake in 2010 forced many people to leave their homelands.

The US government deported 2,324 Haitians on 21 flights to Haiti from Sunday to Friday, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Meanwhile, DHS confirmed last week that it will suspend the use of horse patrols in response to the Del Rio incident.

The United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident, which is expected to end next week.

California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters told a press briefing on Wednesday: What we have witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we saw was worse than what we saw in slavery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-border-patrol-migrants-b1927166.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos