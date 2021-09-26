Suvendu Adhikari | “No political leader can be compared to Narendra Modi”: Suvendu on TMC projects Mamata as face of Prime Minister for 2024





Suvendu Adhikari | Photo credit: ANI Highlights Abhishek Banerjee should wait until 2024, Suvendu said No political leader can be compared to Prime Minister Modi, he added They will receive less than NOTA votes in other states, he added. New Delhi: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) introduced Mamata Banerjee as the face of the opposition against Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari said no political leader can be compared to Narendra Modi . While searching Abhishek Banerjee’s home, the opposition leader said he would have to wait until 2024. “Everyone knows the result of Mamata Banerjee being projected as the face of ‘United India’ in the Lok Sabha 2019 polls. No political leader can be compared to Prime Minister Modi,” he said. During TMC’s foray into other states, the former West Bengal CM protege further said: “They will receive fewer NOTA votes in other states.” Earlier, reacting to Banerjee’s claim that the BJP would fall apart if TMC kept its door open, Adhikari said no one could control the BJP’s vote bank. Referring to politicians who have joined the rival party, Adhikari said: “Leave it to them. TMC doesn’t have leaders, they find them at BJP. No individual can control the votes of sanatans, SCs, STs and OBCs. These votes are only influenced by PM Modi. His reaction came after Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at a political rally in Murshidabad, said BJP leaders, mostly MPs, lined up outside the TMC office, the doors of which are now closed. “We kept the doors closed. If the doors are open, the BJP will surely collapse, ”he said. Former Union Minister and former BJP MP Babul Supriyo is the last person to leave the ship and join the TMC. Besides Supriyo and Mukul Roy, three BJP MPs have also joined TMC. Mamata has an eye on national politics and has been very critical of the Modi government and its policies since her party formed the government of West Bengal with an overwhelming majority. Addressing a rally in Bhabanipur today, the CM said it left Congress because they shared a deal with the CP (M), which is still ongoing. Claiming that the big old party also has a deal with the BJP, Mamata has vowed to oust the saffron party from the country.

