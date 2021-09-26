Boris Johnson must drop amnesty plans and ensure justice for victims of Troubles

Support us and go ad-free

In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced his intention to include a statute of limitations for unrest-related incidents. The so-called “Troubles” were a conflict that occurred in Ireland between 1968 and 1998. If the plans became law, it would mean an amnesty from prosecution for British military personnel as well as loyalist and Republican paramilitaries who fought in this conflict.

There has been generalized critical of this proposal. In fact, a human rights group said it meant “a retrospective license to kill for the British military and the RUC”. September 25, as reported by The Canary, protests against the plans took place across the island of Ireland. The Moment of Truth campaign (TFTC) organized these demonstrations. TFTC spokesperson Ciarn MacAirt said:

Britain is only interested in burying its war crimes in Ireland and protecting its war criminals.

The families of the victims are therefore:

mobilize to protect our fundamental human rights and will require at least equal access to legal proceedings and investigations in accordance with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Johnson’s boast

Boris Johnson says the amnesty would be To allow Northern Ireland to end the unrest and allow its people to move forward. But his predictions of better times ahead have become tiresome, even dangerous.

Johnson also claimed his post-Brexit deal with the EU was ‘ready to cook’. Yet over the past month, Britons have struggled to purchase essential foods. And there have been major problems getting fuel delivered to the UK. The families of the victims of the Troubles will therefore have to exert all the pressure possible to ensure that another destructive plan of Johnson does not see the light of day. Activists think that they cannot move forward or draw the line on anything until they have the truth.

A day of action

Activists took to the streets of towns and villages across the island of Ireland to voice their opposition. The Canary spoke with the organizers of the Dublin event. It took place on Talbot Street next to the Dublin-Monaghan bombing memorial.

This memorial commemorates the May 17, 1974 bombings of Dublin and Monaghan. It was the biggest loss of life in one day during the entire conflict. And the activists to believe the British state came to an understanding with the loyalist paramilitaries in this bombing.

It is about “truth and justice”

Dublin City Councilor Mchel Mac Donncha said he was present at the demonstration, as part of the TFTC, to ask:

truth and justice of the British government for its many atrocities during the conflict. And the many unsolved murders and attacks on people and torture.

Mac Donncha added:

The British government’s proposals to effectively amnesty its own members… are scandalous. It has nothing to do with conflict resolution in Ireland or justice or truth. It is purely for political reasons of the English party – the Conservative Party – regardless of the pain it inflicts in Ireland. And regardless of which part of the community the victims come from. There is united political opposition across the political spectrum in Ireland against this proposal, which must be dropped.



And when asked if he thought the protests would have an effect, he replied:

Certainly yes. And I think the pressure is already there. There may already be signs of reluctance on the part of the UK government. They have not yet presented this legislation, it is essentially threatened legislation… I think this pressure will be very important to get the British government to give in and respect international agreements

Asked what Irish governments or others might do about these proposals, the author and activist Marguerite Urwin noted:

We are in constant contact with the Irish government on this and I think they have succeeded… in persuading the British to postpone at least until the fall. We know that a letter signed by 26 members of Congress was sent to Brandon Lewis. So we just hope there is enough pressure on the British not to do it.

And Urwin thinks the proposed amnesty is twofold. She said it’s about stopping the prosecution of military veterans, it’s also:

to prevent the dissemination of information on collusion at a higher level… [which would] expose their dirty war in Ireland

A behavior which “would have embarrassed the dictatorship of Chiles Pinochet”

As Urwin mentioned, the pressure is already Assembly on Johnson to abandon these plans. After expressing the opposition of the Irish government, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney added on September 25 that the amnesty could again traumatize the victims.

Ahead of the September 25 protests, MacAirt said:

The families of the Time for Truth campaign are mobilizing against the insidious and treacherous proposals of Great Britain which would have embarrassed the dictatorship of Chiles Pinochet.

This campaign sent a clear message to Johnson and Lewis. These families have a right to justice and they will continue to fight for it.

