PM Modi will launch the national digital health mission tomorrow: key points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the historic nationwide health initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission, via video conference on Monday. By virtue of this, a unique digital health identifier will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.

The pilot project of the National Digital Health Mission was announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of Fort Rouge on August 15, 2020.

Currently, the Pradhan Mantri digital health mission (PM-DHM) is being implemented in a pilot phase in six territories of the Union.

In a historic initiative, Prime Minister Modi will launch PM-DHM on September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. via videoconference, which will be followed by his speech on occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the launch via Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will announce the nationwide deployment of the Pradhan Mantri digital health mission on September 27. As part of this, a unique digital health identifier will be provided to people, which will contain all of the person’s health records, ”Mandaviya tweeted.

Here are the key points of the National Digital Health Mission:

– The nationwide rollout of PM-DHM coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebration of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) third birthday, according to the statement.

– Union Minister of Health Mansukh Madaviya will be present on the occasion.

-Based on the foundations laid in the form of the Trinity Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) and other government digital initiatives, PM-DHM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a broad range of data, information and infrastructure services, making full use of open, interoperable and standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, privacy and confidentiality of personal health-related information, said the PMO.

-The mission will allow access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent, he said.

-Key components of PM-DHM include a health identifier for each citizen that will also function as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed using a mobile application, a professional registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registers (HFR) which will serve as a repository of all health care providers in modern and traditional systems of medicine.

-This will ensure the ease of doing business for doctors, hospitals and health service providers, the statement said.

-PM-DHM Sandbox, created as part of the mission, will serve as a framework for testing technologies and products that will help organizations, including private actors, intending to be part of the national health ecosystem digital to become a provider of health or health information. User information or effective link to the building blocks of PM-DHM.

-This mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the unified payment interface in the payments revolution, the PMO said.

-Citizens will be just one click away from accessing health facilities, he said.

