“Daddy is just a phone call away”





Ana Navarro hit back at Donald Trump Jr. after doing a dig on obesity in a tweet about the positive COVID-19 test result from The View co-host.

Kamala Harris’ live interview on The View was delayed on Friday after Navarro and his co-host Sunny Hostin, who are both fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the vice president join them on the set.

Harris was then interviewed remotely from another room in the ABC studio. “Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they are doing well,” she told Joy Behar. “But it is also a testament to the fact that they are vaccinated and that vaccines make all the difference, otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern.

I don’t have COVID. Lucky for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects obesity has on people with COVID, your dad is just a phone call away assuming he answers your calls.

Or just ask your sister to call her for you. https://t.co/1v6GISIt5B

– Ana Navarro-Crdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2021

Trump Jr. tweeted an excerpt from Harris’ comments later on Friday, adding: “Given the news from Ana Navarro, I think it’s time to start a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 and the ‘obesity,’ he wrote.

Navarro tweeted on Saturday that she “felt good” and hoped Friday’s test result was “just an inconvenient and very public false positive”. She added: “Please get vaccinated and stay safe, so that we can defeat this damn thing, once and for all.”

She then confirmed that she got a third negative PCR test result.

Then she hit back at Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, suggesting that if he was concerned about the effects of obesity on people with COVID-19, he should speak with his father.

“@DonaldJTrumpJr, thanks for your concern. I don’t have COVID,” she wrote.

“Lucky for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects obesity has on people with COVID, your dad is just a phone call away… assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call it for you. “

Measuring 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 244 pounds, the 75-year-old former president called himself obesity, according to the results of his annual physical examination released in June of last year.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in early October 2020 and was then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

The New York Times reported in February that Trump had been much sicker with the disease than he had publicly acknowledged at the time, and officials feared he would be placed on a ventilator.

Navarro and Trump Jr. have been contacted for further comment.

Donald Trump Jr. and former President Donald Trump watch before the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ana-navarro-hits-back-donald-trump-jr-over-obesity-dig-dad-phone-call-away-1632779 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos