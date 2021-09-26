Almost all Turkish citizens think rent prices are too high – survey





A new survey from Aksoy Research has found that almost all Turkish citizens consider rent prices far too high with little difference between partisan lines. On Sunday, English wall reported that 79.1 percent of survey respondents said the prices are very high, followed by 17.4 percent who said they are just high, for a total of 96.5 percent. A thin ribbon found the prices reasonable. A housing crisis brought on by rising rents and Turks struggling to pay them has become another challenge for Turkish government president Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he grapples with ongoing economic problems. The rent dilemma unfolds alongside rising inflation, high unemployment and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that together have hit the Turkish lira. The Aksoy survey shows that Turks of all political stripes are unhappy with rent prices in their country. Among opposition supporters, the view was unanimous that current rent levels are unacceptable. About 98% of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voters and 97% of right-wing Good Party (Y) voters say rents are too high. Meanwhile, almost all voters polled by the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) said the same thing. Supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its junior coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) were also negative. Some 93.8% of AKP voters said the prices are either very high or high, and only 5.6% said they found the prices normal. Within the MHP block, 97 percent found the prices high or very high. Turkey has seen a number of protests by university students across the country complaining that they cannot afford to live in the cities where they study. In some cases, students have started sleeping on the streets and in parks to pressure the government to do more to deal with the housing crisis. Erdogan and his officials responded by accusing the students of being deceptive. Yesterday the president accused the protesters of lying and a few days earlier he defended the construction of dormitories by the government. His remarks however were in New York where the state built a controversial multi-million dollar complex. Other Turkish ministers, including Deputy Home Secretary Mehmet Ersoy, said the student protests were an attempt to “deceive the public” and that almost all of the students participating in the protests in Istanbul already have homes where they are. could take shelter.

