‘Hard diplomacy’, says Miliband of Labor, UK prime minister miles away from UN climate success





By Elizabeth Piper BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to do the “tough job of diplomacy” if he wants any success at the COP26 climate change conference in November, Ed Miliband, chief of staff, said on Sunday. the climate policy of the Labor opposition. With just over a month to go before world leaders meet in Glasgow for COP26, some politicians and activists fear the UN summit is about to throw away what is seen as a last chance to tackle to the climate crisis before it’s too late. These fears were exacerbated by a UN analysis of country commitments earlier this month, which showed global emissions would be 16% higher in 2030 than in 2010 – a far cry from the 45% reduction in ‘by 2030 which scientists say is necessary. Miliband, a former Labor leader who led the UK delegation to the 2009 UN summit in Copenhagen, said Johnson should step in to back COP26 president Alok Sharma by persuading major emitting countries to go further and win over developing countries by keeping their commitment. immunize the world against COVID-19. “It’s not just a photoshoot when he speaks Latin and resurrects a classic myth and ruffles his hair, it’s a little harder than that,” he told Reuters in an interview with the Labor Party conference in Brighton, southern England. His advice to Johnson, based on his experience in Copenhagen when the summit was “essentially falling apart”, was to “go through the details, do the tough jobs of diplomacy.” The Johnson government hailed US President Joe Biden’s pledge to double financial aid to developing countries vulnerable to the worsening climate crisis and China’s announcement that it will not build new electricity projects coal abroad. But the COP26 team in London has yet to get major polluters, such as China and Russia, to submit new national emissions pledges, seen as crucial in limiting the rise in global average temperature. well below 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The story continues Drawing on his experience in Copenhagen, Miliband said it took Gordon Brown, then British Prime Minister, to “get his hands dirty” by stepping up the pressure on other leaders “to save (something) from the world. ‘wreck’. Britain’s case for persuading others has not been helped, he said, by Johnson’s missteps, including cutting off overseas aid and not yet fully honoring its promise to vaccinate precisely the countries where it needs to build confidence, as well as to “flirt” with a new coal project. . “I’m afraid there is some sort of inconvenient truth… that we are miles from where we need to be for Glasgow, miles away,” he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Barbara Lewis)

